Dong Nai (VNA) - The municipal People’s Committee is seeking feedback on a draft resolution outlining the scope, investment incentives, support policies and implementation procedures for outlet centres, duty-free shops, VAT refund outlets and other integrated commercial and service models.

Under the proposal, outlet centres will operate as branded retail hubs where manufacturers and distributors sell legally sourced products directly to consumers at outlet-specific prices.

The models will range from large-scale outlet villages combining shopping with tourism, dining, entertainment and events to smaller urban and suburban centres serving residents and tourists. Some may be incorporated into existing shopping malls and commercial complexes.

Priority locations include Long Thanh International Airport and its surrounding airport city, the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway corridor, planned ring roads, logistics hubs, industrial parks and designated riverside commercial and tourism zones.

Duty-free shops and VAT refund outlets are also being considered for the airport's international terminal and recognised outlet centres.

All products must have legal origins, meet quality and safety standards, carry proper labels and be traceable where required by law, while complying with intellectual property regulations.

Priority will go to legally sourced end-of-season goods, surplus stock, products made specifically for outlet centres, display items, samples and eligible liquidation goods. Local industrial and supporting-industry products, OCOP goods and Vietnamese brands will also be encouraged.

Recognised investors are expected to work towards a Vietnamese product share of 30-40% by value, or an appropriate proportion across product categories.

The draft resolution also proposes support for market promotion, business networking and supply-chain connections, alongside investment in transport, logistics, commercial facilities and digital infrastructure, subject to local planning and budget capacity.

The initiative aligns with Politburo Resolution No. 16-NQ/TW dated July 21, 2026, which sets out a vision for Dong Nai as an airport city, riverside city and multi-centred urban area linked to Long Thanh International Airport.

On September 25, the Minister of Industry and Trade approved a scheme for developing outlet models in Vietnam through 2030, with a vision to 2045, under Decision No. 2412/QD-BCT.

The scheme identifies Dong Nai as a key destination for outlet development, highlighting the expressway corridor and areas surrounding Long Thanh airport as promising locations. By 2030, localities are required to incorporate outlet development into their planning and complete the relevant legal framework.

Spanning around 5,000 hectares with an investment of more than 16 billion USD, Long Thanh International Airport is designed to meet ICAO's 4F classification, the highest category under International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

Once all phases are completed, the airport is expected to handle 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo annually, positioning it as a major aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region. The project is currently undergoing accelerated construction, with its first commercial flight scheduled for December 24.

Dong Nai is emerging as a strategic economic gateway in the southern region, linking major economic centres and international trade routes. Its development is closely integrated with that of Ho Chi Minh City, forming a large-scale urban, industrial and service network expected to drive regional and national growth./.