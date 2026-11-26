Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam is stepping up tourism promotion in China by connecting businesses, showcasing distinctive cultural attractions and expanding cooperation opportunities, with a view to attracting more Chinese visitors and strengthening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in China, held a programme in Beijing on November 25 to promote Vietnamese tourism to Chinese businesses and visitors.

Addressing the opening ceremony, VNAT Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai highlighted the longstanding traditional friendship between Vietnam and China, noting their close geographical ties and cultural, historical and customary similarities.

Tourism, she said, is not merely an economic sector but also an important bridge connecting people and cultures while fostering mutual trust and understanding. China remains one of Vietnam’s leading international tourism markets, with considerable potential for further two-way visitor exchanges.

Mai noted that Vietnam is placing strong emphasis on tourism development. On August 22, 2026, the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam issued Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era. The strategic policy reflects Vietnam’s renewed vision of tourism’s role in national development and opens up further opportunities for substantive cooperation with Chinese partners, particularly in product development, service quality improvement and destination promotion.

Chinese delegates explore Vietnam’s tourism destinations. (Photo:VNA)

Another notable milestone was the official launch of the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027 by the two countries’ senior leaders in April 2026. The initiative offers an opportunity to bring about substantive progress and usher in a new phase of deeper and more effective tourism cooperation, she said.

Mai also highlighted Vietnam’s increasingly open visa policies, including e-visas, visa exemptions for Chinese visitors travelling in groups to Nha Trang and visa-free entry for visitors to Phu Quoc. Together with around 50 direct air routes linking five Vietnamese airports with 24 Chinese cities, these policies have made travel between the two countries increasingly convenient.

These favourable conditions are expected to boost two-way visitor exchanges, expand tour programmes, diversify destination choices and make Vietnam an attractive holiday destination for Chinese travellers.

Addressing the event, Binh emphasised that, under the close attention and guidance of the two countries’ senior leaders, cultural and tourism cooperation has continued to grow positively and become increasingly substantive.

Such cooperation has contributed to elevating the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building the Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance and is guided by the “six major orientations”.

Tourism cooperation, he noted, has served as an important bridge for trade and investment activities and a bright spot in bilateral ties, helping strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

The ambassador said the embassy would continue to support and coordinate with the VNAT, praising its organisation of tourism promotion programmes in three major Chinese cities – Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing.

Beyond showcasing Vietnam’s tourism policies and resources and unlocking the potential for bilateral tourism cooperation, the programmes also feature special artistic performances by artists from the Vietnam National Academy of Music, highlighting the country's cultural identity.

The initiative is also a practical activity in response to Vietnam Culture Day and part of efforts to effectively implement activities under the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027, offering an opportunity to introduce Vietnam’s attractive and safe destinations, as well as its distinctive culture and people, to Chinese audiences, he said.

Earlier, a business-to-business (B2B) networking session brought together tourism enterprises from both countries, enabling businesses and Chinese visitors to explore new cooperation opportunities and learn about Vietnam’s potential and distinctive tourism products./.