APEC: A journey of regional cooperation and Vietnam’s contributions

In 2027, Vietnam will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), for the third time, following its previous host years in 2006 and 2017. How did APEC come into being? How has Vietnam’s role evolved since it joined the forum? And what does hosting APEC for the third time mean for Vietnam as it enters a new stage of development? Join us as we explore these themes in today’s podcast episode.
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After the twin earthquakes struck Playa Grande in Venezuela’s La Guaira state on June 24, one phrase echoed through the devastated community, spoken again and again in Spanish: “Gracias, Vietnam.” “Thank you, Vietnam.”
Vietnam's rescue and relief team has been awarded the first-class "Hero of Venezuela" medal, a noble reward from the Venezuelan Government, in recognition of their courageous humanitarian efforts following the devastating earthquakes in the Latin American country.
Vietnamese military and public security personnel are joining international search and rescue efforts in Venezuela after the devastating earthquake. Alongside relief supplies, the Vietnamese team has helped recover victims, provide emergency medical care and support local communities in the disaster-stricken country.
Vietnam’s election of its first-ever judge to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) reflects not only the international community’s confidence in the country’s responsible and constructive contributions to global affairs, but also the growing stature of Vietnam’s international legal profession and the expertise of its legal scholars. These views were shared by Vietnamese diplomats and international experts in interviews with the Vietnam News Agency.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam welcomed Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, who is in Vietnam for the Pacific Partnership - Pacific Friendship 2026 mission, during a reception in Hanoi on June 22.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung recetnly led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the plenary session of the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of relations in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.
Entrepreneurship is no longer confined to the business world. It has become a growing movement among young people, spreading across universities and even secondary schools. Inspired by everyday challenges and opportunities, many students are transforming their ideas into practical projects, creating innovative products with real-world applications and a strong commitment to serving their communities.
The successful conclusion of the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi marked another milestone in regional cooperation. Under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred,” leaders, experts, and stakeholders came together to advance a shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive ASEAN.
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivered a keynote address titled “Proactively Shaping Peace, Stability and Development in a world of turbulence” at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, as part of his state visit to Singapore from May 29 to 31.
Vietnam’s becoming the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in the world to ratify the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, not only demonstrates its strong commitment to cybersecurity but also underscores its active role in strengthening international cooperation against cybercrime. In today’s podcast episode, we explore how the Hanoi Convention reinforces Vietnam’s growing contribution to global efforts to combat cybercrime, drawing on insights from officials and experts at home and abroad.
Extreme heat across northern and central Vietnam has driven national electricity demand to fresh records, with power consumption expected to climb even higher as temperatures in Hanoi approach historic highs this week.
E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.
As Vietnam enters a new stage of development marked by strong demands for institutional reform, governance innovation and national digital transformation, the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has become more important than ever. The Front continues to serve as the centre for fostering solidarity and bringing together the aspirations, determination and strength of the people.
Vietnam’s national U17 football team secured a historic first qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 after defeating the United Arab Emirates 3-2 in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia on early May 14.
Vietnam and India agreed to enhance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the state visit to India from May 5-7 by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.
Today’s podcast episode takes you to Bangkok, Thailand, and its story of green urban regeneration. From revitalising green spaces and restoring canals to developing clean transportation, these experiences offer useful insights for cities across Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, on their journey toward sustainable development.
From north to south, Vietnamese people on April 26 (the 10th day of the third lunar month) solemnly commemorated the Hung Kings, turning their hearts toward the nation’s roots.
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse paid a state visit to Vietnam from April 21–24 at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse.
In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world, traditional values remain a vital link connecting people to their roots. The principle of “remembering the source of the water we drink” - a cornerstone of Vietnamese culture - continues to be preserved and passed down through generations.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is on a four-day state visit to China. The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.