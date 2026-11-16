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APEC: A journey of regional cooperation and Vietnam’s contributions

In 2027, Vietnam will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), for the third time, following its previous host years in 2006 and 2017. How did APEC come into being? How has Vietnam’s role evolved since it joined the forum? And what does hosting APEC for the third time mean for Vietnam as it enters a new stage of development? Join us as we explore these themes in today’s podcast episode.

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