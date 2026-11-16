Ho Chi Minh City approves 147 land plots for pilot commercial housing projects

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has approved a list of 147 land plots for commercial housing development under a pilot mechanism established by National Assembly Resolution No 171/2024/QH15.



The approval was granted at the council's sixth session for the 2026-31 term, paving the way for further procedures to develop commercial housing projects and help address the city's housing demand.



Under Resolution No 125/NQ-HDND, these plots cover a combined area of more than 855ha, including over 457ha of existing residential land or land proposed for conversion to residential use. The list includes approximately 342ha of rice-growing land earmarked for conversion.



Of the total, 94 plots covering nearly 590ha were previously under the jurisdiction of Ho Chi Minh City, while 19 plots covering 125ha were in former Ba Ria-Vung Tau province and 34 plots covering 140ha were in former Binh Duong province. The list also includes one plot currently designated for national defence purposes.



The municipal People's Committee said inclusion in the approved list merely provides a basis for proceeding with subsequent procedures under the pilot mechanism and does not constitute approval of investment policies, investor selection, land allocation or leasing, or changes in land-use purposes.



All projects must undergo the relevant procedures in accordance with existing regulations. The city has also instructed relevant agencies to closely monitor implementation, ensure transparency and set specific deadlines for completing each project's procedures./.



VNA