Sovico Group, MUFG forge strategic partnership to mobilise resources for Vietnam–Japan development

Hanoi (VNA) - During the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Sovico Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Vietnam–Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation.

The event was witnessed by General Secretary and President Lam and senior leaders of both countries.

The MOU aims to expand financial cooperation, facilitate investment connectivity and mobilise international resources for strategic development sectors, contributing to the realisation of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through tangible business opportunities between the two countries.

Connecting capital markets, technology and investment opportunities

Under the MOU, Sovico Group and MUFG will promote cooperation in international capital markets, corporate finance and project financing, while connecting Japanese investors with Sovico Group’s multi-sector ecosystem spanning finance and banking, aviation, infrastructure, digital transformation and real estate. The two parties will also strengthen professional exchanges and investment promotion in sustainable finance, infrastructure development and financial innovation.

By combining Sovico Group’s investment capabilities, project implementation expertise and deep understanding of the Vietnamese market with MUFG’s financial strength, extensive experience and global network, the partnership will establish a foundation for mobilising long-term resources and translating investment opportunities into concrete projects.

A MUFG representative, Nozaki Takao, Regional Head of Vietnam, said: “We look forward to building a long-term strategic partnership with Sovico Group, leveraging our network of Japanese investors, financial institutions and businesses to connect capital, knowledge and expertise. Through this collaboration, MUFG aims to support Sovico Group in achieving its sustainable growth objectives while creating greater opportunities for cooperation between businesses in the two countries.”

Pham Khac Dung, Sovico Group Vice Chairman, said: “We believe that every successful collaborative project will further strengthen trust and friendship between Vietnam and Japan. Together with MUFG, Sovico Group aims to connect financial resources with technology, knowledge and a shared ambition for development, creating lasting value through projects and services that benefit people, businesses and both economies.”

Partnering for development, strengthening friendship

With its diversified business ecosystem, Sovico Group proactively expands international partnerships to bring capital, technology and management expertise into sectors with significant potential to generate positive economic impact. MUFG, one of Japan’s and the world’s leading financial groups, brings strong capabilities in global networking, corporate finance and investment connectivity.

The Sovico Group–MUFG MOU establishes an additional bridge between Japanese resources and development opportunities in Vietnam, fostering cooperation in green transformation, digital transformation and modern infrastructure. Exchanged during the official visit of General Secretary and President Lam, the MOU underscores the business community’s commitment to nurturing friendship, mutual trust and shared prosperity between Vietnam and Japan./.