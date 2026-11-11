Laos accelerates 47 power projects for export to Vietnam

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos is accelerating the implementation of 47 power projects with a combined capacity of 8,260 MW for export to Vietnam.

Of these, 13 projects, with a total capacity of 2,763 MW, are already in commercial operation, while the remaining 34, with a combined capacity of 5,497 MW, are expected to be completed before 2030.

The figures were announced by Aphisit Sengsoulivong, Director General of the Department of Enterprise Registration and Management under the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce, at a press briefing during a field visit to the Monsoon Wind Power Project organised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He said the projects had received concession agreements approved by the Lao Government, while Vietnam had approved the policy of importing electricity and completed power purchase agreements (PPAs). Progress on the remaining projects depends on construction, transmission infrastructure and technical requirements.

Laos is also studying the feasibility of 16 potential projects with a combined capacity of around 10,618 MW for exports to Vietnam. The Lao Government is working with partners to address issues related to approval procedures, grid capacity, cross-border connection points and electricity pricing.

Energy cooperation between the two countries is being promoted under an agreement signed in January 2025, which targets Vietnam's import of at least 8,000 MW of electricity from Laos by 2030. In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam imported 2.92 billion kWh of electricity from Laos, up nearly 120% year-on-year.

A notable project is the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Plant, located in Dakcheung district of Xekong province and Xanxay district of Attapeu province. Featuring 133 turbines, the project began commercial operations on August 22, 2025, and supplies electricity to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

The project received a 692.55 million USD financing package arranged by the ADB and provides jobs for around 300 workers, 70% of whom are Lao nationals.

Alongside hydropower, Laos is developing wind and solar power projects across its northern, central and southern regions to diversify energy supplies and reduce reliance on hydropower, which is vulnerable to dry-season conditions.

Vietnamese investors are also participating in this expansion. Notably, the Savan 2 wind power project in Savannakhet province, invested in by Vietnam's T&T Group, has a capacity of 495 MW and a total investment of 768 million USD. It is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of 2028.

The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that alongside expanding power generation and exports, the country was paying attention to environmental protection, ecological impact assessments, compensation and livelihood support for residents in project areas./.