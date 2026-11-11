Vietnam unveils first security chip and secure semiconductor platform

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth targets for Vietnam’s 34 provinces and cities in 2027, ranging from 8.7% to 13%, with Hai Phong targeting the highest growth rate at 13%, followed by Quang Ninh at 12%.