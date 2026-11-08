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Vietnam sets key economic targets for 2027 (Part 2)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out further proposed economic targets for 2027, including e-commerce sales growth of 15–17%, labour productivity growth of 8.6%, the digital economy accounting for around 23.5% of GDP, and 28–29 million international visitor arrivals.

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Vietnam sets key economic targets for 2027 (Part 1)

Vietnam sets key economic targets for 2027 (Part 1)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out proposed economic targets for 2027, including GDP growth of at least 10%.

Vietnam sets environment and climate change adaptation targets for 2027

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On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, General Secretary and President To Lam signed Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, dated October 15, 2026, adopted at the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.

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