Vietnam sets key economic targets for 2027 (Part 2)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out further proposed economic targets for 2027, including e-commerce sales growth of 15–17%, labour productivity growth of 8.6%, the digital economy accounting for around 23.5% of GDP, and 28–29 million international visitor arrivals.