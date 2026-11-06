Top leader calls for strict enforcement of Constitution, preparation for comprehensive amendments

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for the Constitution to be fully respected and strictly enforced, with proactive research and proposals to improve it.



At a ceremony held at the National Assembly (NA) Building in Hanoi on November 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly's adoption of Vietnam's first Constitution (November 9, 1946–2026), he stressed that all lawmaking, state organisational and state power-exercising activities must comply with the Constitution, and all agencies and officials vested with authority must operate within the framework of the Constitution and the law and be held accountable for the performance of their assigned duties and powers.



The top leader recalled that the first-tenure NA adopted the first Constitution at its second session on November 9, 1946, affirming that state power belongs to the people and establishing national solidarity, democratic freedoms, and a strong and wise people’s government as fundamental principles of the new State.



Through successive revolutionary periods, these core values have been inherited and developed in state-building and improvement under the Party’s leadership. The 2013 Constitution, together with its amendments and supplements in 2025, further institutionalised advances in the understanding and practice of state power organisation, he said.



The 80th anniversary, he said, offers an opportunity to further uphold the core values of Vietnam’s constitutional tradition: national independence is associated with the people's right to mastery, and state power belongs to the people and must be organised and exercised in accordance with the Constitution and law.



With the 14th National Party Congress setting development goals for 2030 with a vision to 2045, and science and technology driving profound changes, Vietnam needs a consistent, feasible institutional framework and an effective state apparatus to translate the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws into concrete results.

Leaders, officials and deputies at the ceremony held on November 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly's adoption of Vietnam's first Constitution (November 9, 1946 – 2026) (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam outlined several key tasks, stressing that the Constitution must be respected and strictly enforced, while research and proposals for its improvement should be conducted proactively. All agencies and officials must operate within the constitutional and legal framework and take responsibility for exercising their assigned powers and duties.



The NA and its agencies must assume greater responsibility for ensuring the constitutionality of the legal system. Policy appraisal, debate and decisions must give due consideration to constitutional grounds, particularly those concerning the organisation of state power and human and citizens’ rights, he said, noting that violations must be dealt with, their consequences remedied and responsibilities clearly established.



The top leader stressed that decentralisation and delegation of authority must go hand in hand with adequate implementation conditions and appropriate oversight. Party committees must lead and inspect the institutionalisation and implementation of Party guidelines, while Party organisations and members must set an example in observing the Constitution and law and remain subject to public supervision.



He called for a comprehensive review of the implementation of the 2013 Constitution to provide a basis for theoretical and practical research into possible comprehensive amendments. The review should also assess the provisions amended and supplemented in 2025, identifying those that should be retained and areas needing further improvement.



He also stressed the need to promote the people’s right to mastery and respect, and to protect and guarantee human and citizens’ rights. As the people's highest representative body and the highest state power body, the NA must translate its responsibilities into decisions that serve the people’s interests and the country’s long-term development.



NA deputies should maintain close contact with voters, faithfully reflect their legitimate aspirations and consider issues in the broader national interest, he added.



The Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations should strengthen supervision and social criticism, while state agencies must respond to public feedback and promptly address shortcomings and violations. Meanwhile, judicial bodies must uphold justice and protect human and citizens’ rights.



The exercise of citizens’ rights must respect others’ lawful rights and interests and the national interest, he said.



General Secretary Lam stressed the need to improve institutions and policy decisions on the constitutional foundation to meet long-term development needs, saying that laws must fully concretise constitutional principles and ensure consistency, avoiding conflicting provisions that hinder development.



The legal framework should promote responsible innovation, manage risks in the public interest and remove unreasonable barriers to development, he added.



He urged the NA to improve decisions on major national issues in line with the country’s overall development strategy. The Government, policy-proposing and appraisal agencies must take responsibility for their recommendations, ensure objectivity and prevent local interests or undue influence from distorting policy objectives.



On foreign affairs, the legislature must safeguard national interests, strengthen autonomy and provide a sound legal basis for international integration while honouring international commitments.



He also asked for stronger oversight of major decisions, resource use and accountability, distinguishing policy shortcomings from implementation failures.



The leader expressed confidence that under the Party’s leadership and with the strength of national solidarity, the NA and other state agencies will uphold the spirit of the 1946 Constitution through the exercise of power, public service and improvements in people’s lives, contributing to building a prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam, steadily advancing towards socialism.



Addressing the event, NA President Tran Thanh Man affirmed the NA’s commitment to continued reform of constitutional and legislative work and full implementation of the top leader’s guidance.



The NA will continue to renew its mindset and actions, improve the quality of constitutional and legislative work, and take the lead in institutional development. It will address difficult and unprecedented issues through careful consideration and decisions, creating room for innovation and more effective governance to promote rapid and sustainable national development, the NA leader said.



He affirmed that, under the Party’s leadership and with the people’s support, the 16th-tenure NA will work closely with the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, judicial bodies and authorities at all levels, sectors and localities, while drawing on the expertise of scientists, experts and managers and the responsibility, democracy and creativity of NA deputies, to fulfil its assigned tasks, contributing to building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, affluent, civilised and happy nation./.