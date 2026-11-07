Vietnam sets key economic targets for 2027 (Part 1)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion outlines key objectives and tasks for 2027, including achieving economic growth of at least 10%, maintaining macroeconomic stability, accelerating decentralisation and administrative reforms, and stepping up efforts to combat corruption and wastefulness.