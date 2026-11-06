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Temple of Literature brings 950 years of educational heritage to life

Visitors to Hanoi-based Temple of Literature are discovering Vietnam’s educational heritage through interactive activities marking its 950th anniversary (1076–2026). From exploring the history of imperial examinations to experiencing the role of scholars, the programme offers young people and international visitors new ways to connect with the nation's longstanding tradition of valuing learning and talent.

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Vietnam News Agency, AFP seek to strengthen cooperation

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Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe

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Ninh Binh’s heritage sites impress international delegates

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Vietnam, Laos strengthen parliamentary cooperation

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Vietnam shifts towards developing national logistics capacity

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