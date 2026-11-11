Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Malaysia hold potential for cooperation in robotics industry

Businesses from both countries should lead joint research and field-testing projects in areas such as electronic component inspection, warehouse transport, agricultural monitoring and medical logistics, said Samirul Ariff Othman, a policy, economic and business analyst at Global Asia Consulting and visiting lecturer at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS.

Trainees practise programming and operating robots at the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park Training Centre. (Photo: VNA)
Trainees practise programming and operating robots at the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park Training Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnam and Malaysia have strong potential to expand cooperation in the robotics industry, combining their complementary manufacturing capabilities to develop higher-value products and strengthen their positions in global value chains, according to a Malaysian expert.

Samirul Ariff Othman, a policy, economic and business analyst at Global Asia Consulting and visiting lecturer at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, said ASEAN's biggest short-term commercial opportunities in industrial robotics lay in specialised manufacturing, system integration and practical applications.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Malaysia, he noted that the region's deep integration into global production networks had given its businesses a strong understanding of factory requirements and industrial customers.

ASEAN members have complementary strengths. Malaysia has capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, automated testing, precision engineering and industrial electronics, while Singapore focuses on advanced research, software and high-value engineering. Vietnam has a rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing base, and Thailand has a well-established automotive and industrial ecosystem.

The growth of Malaysian automation companies such as ViTrox, Pentamaster, Greatech and Genetec demonstrates the region's capacity to supply complex technological systems, he said.

Samirul identified opportunities across four layers of the robotics value chain, namely hardware, microchips, sensors and control software. ASEAN businesses can produce precision components and specialised equipment, move from semiconductor packaging, assembly and testing towards chip design, and integrate measurement and machine-vision technologies into reliable sensor systems. Greater value can be generated in software through applications for robot control, quality inspection, and fleet management.

While the US has advantages in advanced artificial intelligence (AI), software platforms and semiconductor design, and China benefits from large-scale manufacturing and comprehensive component supply chains, ASEAN can strengthen its position by adapting technologies to specific industries and operating conditions.

The key challenge, he said, is to help local businesses develop their own intellectual property and maintain direct relationships with customers, rather than remain low-value contract manufacturers.

To unlock this potential, Samirul proposed four priority areas for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation.

First, businesses from both countries should lead joint research and field-testing projects in areas such as electronic component inspection, warehouse transport, agricultural monitoring and medical logistics. These projects should involve customers in both markets and establish measurable performance standards and clear pathways towards repeat commercial orders.

Second, companies, universities and research institutes should jointly develop and commercialise products by combining expertise in precision components, electronics, software and system integration. Cooperation agreements should clearly define ownership of existing technologies, jointly developed improvements and access to operational data.

Third, the two countries should establish joint robotics training programmes, including engineer exchanges, industrial internships and practical training to develop a skilled workforce.

Fourth, they should connect existing testing facilities and industrial sites to create a bilateral network for product trials. Testing in both markets would help businesses identify weaknesses, assess commercial viability and prepare for wider ASEAN markets. Cooperation should also cover safety standards, cybersecurity and technical compatibility, while equipment leasing and robot-as-a-service (RaaS) models could help smaller customers reduce initial investment costs.

He stressed that the ultimate goal should be to jointly develop products, validate them in both markets and expand commercialisation across ASEAN, enabling the region to retain a greater share of the value generated by the smart technology revolution./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Robotics industry #Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation Malaysia
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