Sci-Tech

Over 400 scientists attend international material conference

Discussions focus on six key areas, including advanced materials and their applications for sustainable development; environmentally friendly material processing technologies; product lifecycle engineering; sustainable machine design; low-carbon industries and the circular economy; and artificial intelligence and digital transformation in material and mechanical engineering.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – More than 400 delegates and scientists from 15 countries and territories are attending the fifth International Conference on Material, Machines, and Methods for Sustainable Development (MMMS2026), which opened at the Petrovietnam University (PVU) in Ba Ria ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 6.

The event is jointly organised by the Vietnam Association for Science Editing (VASE), PVU, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Kyungpook National University of the Republic of Korea, Nagaoka University of Technology of Japan, the Vietnam Federation of Mechanical Engineering Associations (VFMEA), and the Council of Asian Science Editors (CASE).

At the conference, VASE Chairman Prof. Dr Sc. Banh Tien Long said the organising committee had received more than 400 abstracts and 300 full papers covering 15 technical subcommittees.

Submitted papers will undergo rigorous double-blind peer review by VASE's international scientific council. Research presented at MMMS2026 will also be subject to scientific review before being considered for publication in prestigious international publications, including Lecture Notes in Mechanical Engineering and Surface Review and Letters.

PVU Rector Dr Phan Minh Quoc Binh described MMMS2026 as a prestigious international scientific forum for researchers to share research findings, theories, methodologies and practical applications, while examining the impacts and challenges of sustainable development in materials, machinery and engineering.

The conference also provides a vital platform for researchers, experts, policymakers, practising engineers, and students to exchange knowledge, forge research collaborations, and stay updated on the latest technological advancements.

Discussions focus on six key areas, including advanced materials and their applications for sustainable development; environmentally friendly material processing technologies; product lifecycle engineering; sustainable machine design; low-carbon industries and the circular economy; and artificial intelligence and digital transformation in material and mechanical engineering.

The topics cover eco-friendly and recycled materials, additive manufacturing and smart robotics, energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, the Internet of Things, big data and digital twins.

Launched in 2018 and held biennially in 2020, 2022 and 2024, the MMMS conference series has continued to expand in scale and strengthen its academic reputation, attracting growing interest from scientists, policymakers and businesses worldwide./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #scientists #artificial intelligence #digital transformation #material and mechanical engineering Ho Chi Minh City
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