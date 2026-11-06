Bac Ninh seeks to attract high-quality investment, create fresh appeal

Bac Ninh (VNA) - Investment attraction is a standout feature in Bac Ninh city's economic landscape. In the first 10 months of 2026, the city attracted more than 19.7 billion USD in total investment and ranked third nationwide in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) attraction.



The results highlight the appeal of its investment environment while underscoring the need to shift from attracting capital based on scale to selecting projects featuring advanced technologies, strong spillover effects and long-term contributions to the economy.



Proactive investment promotion and improved business environment



According to the municipal Department of Finance, the city attracted 554 million USD in investment in October alone. It granted approval to 18 new domestic investment projects worth over 2.4 trillion VND (93.8 million USD) and 35 new FDI projects worth 118.2 million USD. A total of 13 domestic projects received additional capital of nearly 2.1 trillion VND, while 28 FDI projects registered increases totalling 260 million USD.



In the first 10 months, Bac Ninh licensed 203 new domestic projects with combined registered capital of more than 362.7 trillion VND and 304 new FDI projects worth over 1.83 billion USD. In addition, 108 domestic projects increased their capital by more than 27.6 trillion VND, while 249 FDI projects added over 2.56 billion USD.



The department’s Director Nguyen Dinh Hieu attributed the results to the locality’s sustained efforts to improve its investment and business environment and enhance governance. Investment promotion has clear priorities tailored to target markets and potential partners.



The city has organised overseas missions led by its officials to promote investment, conduct surveys and exchange experience, while maintaining direct meetings and dialogues with businesses and investors to introduce cooperation opportunities and address project implementation difficulties.



Notably, the city has also established investment promotion and support teams for individual markets, including the Republic of Korea, Japan and China, to strengthen connections and assist investors.



Alongside these efforts, administrative reform and better business services remain priorities. After officially operating as a centrally-run city for one month, the local administration has maintained stable operations without disrupting public services or administrative procedures. Its service quality ranking improved from 28th out of 34 localities in the previous month to 13th in October.



Bac Ninh also ranked fifth nationwide in the 2026 Provincial Innovation Index (PII), scoring 50.96 points, one place higher than the previous year. Meanwhile, the city approved investment policies for six new industrial parks during the 10 months, bringing the total to 39 parks covering 11,903 hectares, with an occupancy rate of around 53%. By the end of 2026, these parks are expected to add 558 hectares of land ready for investment, raising the total clean land bank to approximately 1,155 hectares.



Strengthening links with domestic businesses



Kim Iee-Soo, General Director of Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd., stated that Samsung has partnered with Bac Ninh since its Yen Phong district factory began operations in 2008. He emphasised that a favourable investment climate and strong support from local authorities have been key factors enabling the company to sustain and expand its operations. By the end of June 2026, Samsung’s production facilities in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen had achieved a cumulative export turnover of 500 billion USD.



He noted that FDI enterprises should be assessed not only by production scale and export value, but also by their ability to spread technology, improve the competitiveness of domestic firms and strengthen links with global supply chains. Samsung is committed to identifying and developing Vietnamese suppliers and helping them improve product and quality standards, contributing to an ecosystem connecting foreign-invested and domestic businesses.



Bac Ninh therefore aims to attract projects that participate in global production and supply chains, apply advanced and green technologies, and support industries. Priority sectors include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technology, robotics, new materials and renewable energy. The goal is not merely to increase investment capital, but also to enhance technological content, knowledge transfer and the FDI sector’s contribution to the local economy.



To this end, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Pham Hoang Son called on departments and agencies to continue implementing coordinated measures to improve the investment and business environment, and to accelerate site clearance and infrastructure development in industrial parks and clusters. The city will also pursue selective investment attraction, prioritising financially capable and reputable investors with advanced technologies and long-term commitments.



For 2026–2030, Bac Ninh targets average annual GRDP growth of 11–13%, a digital economy accounting for at least 45% of GRDP, and per capita GRDP of around 9,200–10,000 USD./.

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