Sci-Tech

Franconomics 2026 explores human-centred technological transformation

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Anh Tuan, Rector of VNU-IS, said Franconomics was launched in 2019 as a multidisciplinary platform connecting scientists, policymakers, businesses and international organisations to discuss socio-economic issues relevant to Vietnam and the Francophone community.

Rigobert Pinga Pinga, Acting Representative of OIF for Asia-Pacific speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Rigobert Pinga Pinga, Acting Representative of OIF for Asia-Pacific speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Franconomics 2026 forum opened in Hanoi on November 5, bringing together delegates, experts and researchers from 40 universities and research institutes across more than 10 countries and territories across five continents.

Held under the theme “Human capital, equality and social transformation in the era of emerging technologies,” the two-day forum is co-organised by the International School - Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-IS), the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the International Francophone Institute (2IF) of France’s Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University, and VinUniversity, with support from the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) and other international partners.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Anh Tuan, Rector of VNU-IS, said Franconomics was launched in 2019 as a multidisciplinary platform connecting scientists, policymakers, businesses and international organisations to discuss socio-economic issues relevant to Vietnam and the Francophone community.

Over six editions, the forum has expanded its network of experts and partners, promoted academic exchanges and created opportunities for international cooperation, he said.

Its continued development following the merger of the International Francophone Institute into VNU-IS in February 2025 forms part of the school's internationalisation strategy, strengthening links between Vietnamese higher education institutions and international universities, organisations and businesses.

Tuan said the theme was particularly relevant as artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies were reshaping economies and societies.

One of VNU-IS's key priorities is to promote the three stakeholders linkage model involving the State, universities and businesses, linking development policies, with scientific research, human resource training, innovation and practical needs. The school expects the forum to foster joint research programmes, collaborative projects and technology transfer activities with tangible benefits, he added.

Rigobert Pinga Pinga, Acting Representative of OIF for Asia-Pacific, said the world is facing political, economic and environmental challenges amid rapid advances in AI, robotics, biotechnology and cybersecurity.

He stressed the need to place people at the centre of technological progress, ensure sustained investment in human resource development and equal access to opportunities, and promote social transformation that benefits all.

Pinga spoke highly of Vietnam's determination to shift towards a growth model driven by science, technology and innovation while developing strategic industries and a highly skilled workforce.

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The Franconomics 2026 forum opens in Hanoi on November 5, bringing together delegates, experts and researchers from 40 universities and research institutes across more than 10 countries and territories across five continents. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his hope that discussions at the forum will help identify ways to harness emerging technologies effectively, ensuring they do not create new inequalities but instead promote human progress, social inclusion and inclusive development.

Prof. Manuel Jobert, Vice President of Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University and Director of 2IF, said the relationship between people and technology is central to development.

While humans have consistently demonstrated their ability to adapt to technological change, the rapid advancement of AI has also raised concerns about risks to humanity's future, he said, stressing that people must remain at the centre of development.

He described Franconomics as a concrete manifestation of educational cooperation between France and Vietnam, contributing to the promotion of Francophone values in science, education and culture. The next edition is expected to take place in Lyon, France, in 2027.

The forum features three thematic sessions on gender equality in technology sectors; human resource development, skills transformation and labour markets; and social innovation, governance and sustainable development in the AI era. Of 106 scientific papers submitted, 12 were selected for presentation.

On November 6, delegates will visit businesses in Bac Ninh city to explore technological applications in production, digital transformation and human resource development, while discussing ways to strengthen university-business cooperation in training, research and technology transfer.

Through academic exchanges, policy dialogue and practical engagement, Franconomics 2026 aims to strengthen international cooperation and contribute to solutions for human resource development, equality and sustainable social transformation in the technological era./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Franconomics 2026 forum #VNU-IS #OIF #2IF #AUF
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