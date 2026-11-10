General Secretary, President To Lam visits Japan’s Meiko company, calls for deeper high-tech cooperation

Kanagawa (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. in Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture on November 10 afternoon as part of their official visit to Japan.



Established in 1975, Meiko manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) for some of the world's most advanced industries and technologies, including AI servers, satellite communications, automobiles and smartphones.



Since obtaining its investment registration certificate in Vietnam in 2006 and building its first factory in 2008, the company has continuously expanded its investment and production capacity. It currently employs around 9,000 workers in Vietnam, making the country its largest manufacturing base worldwide.



Meiko plans to establish a new research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam to advance research into automation equipment, humanoid robots and various sensors required for physical AI. The company also aims to conduct research and expand manufacturing of automation equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) applications for industrial production in the Southeast Asian country.



Speaking during the visit, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his impression of Meiko's development history and long-term investment commitment. He acknowledged the company’s contributions to job creation, human resources training, community support and the promotion of Vietnam-Japan friendship.



He stressed that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan is developing dynamically and substantively, with cooperation in science, technology, innovation and high-tech investment serving as an important pillar.



Vietnam is striving to become a developed, high-income country by 2045, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation identified as key drivers of growth. In this process, microchips and semiconductors provide the foundation for many strategic industries, making companies such as Meiko particularly important partners for Vietnam, he noted.



Regarding future cooperation between Meiko and Vietnamese partners, the General Secretary and President emphasised that Vietnam seeks not merely to attract manufacturing facilities but also to work with partners such as Meiko to gradually master technologies and participate more deeply in high-value segments of global semiconductor and electronics value chains. He called for a shift from manufacturing and assembly towards research, design and innovation.



Affirming Vietnam's desire to become a key pillar in Meiko's development strategy, the Vietnamese leader said the Government will continue creating favourable conditions in terms of institutions, infrastructure and resources to facilitate the company's effective implementation of projects in the country.



He also encouraged Meiko to pursue green and sustainable development, and ensure environmental protection, occupational safety and workers' rights.



General Secretary and President Lam called on the company to strengthen links with domestic suppliers and expand programmes enabling more Vietnamese enterprises to join its supply chains, covering materials, precision engineering, automation and technical services. He also suggested Meiko introduce and connect Vietnamese businesses with other Japanese partners in the industry.



Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, he said, will support domestic firms in improving their capabilities and meeting the company's requirements and international standards, enabling them to grow alongside Meiko and create new value in Vietnam.



The leader expressed his hope that Meiko will expand semiconductor workforce training in cooperation with Vietnamese universities. He proposed practical training programmes featuring jointly designed curricula, internships at factories and research facilities, scholarships for outstanding students and joint training for doctoral candidates.



Such cooperation will help gradually develop a workforce of engineers and researchers capable of mastering advanced technologies, he said.



The top Vietnamese leader expressed his confidence that, with mutual trust, the company’s commitment and the continued support of the Vietnamese Government and people, Meiko will achieve further success in Vietnam, contributing to the development of both countries and their friendship and cooperation.



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam and Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between Meiko and several Vietnamese universities, enterprises and localities./.

VNA