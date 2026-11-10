Poland promotes trade, culinary culture in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The Polish Embassy in Vietnam, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) in Vietnam and the Polish Chamber of Commerce’s Promotion Centre (KIGCP), in coordination with relevant associations and partners, organised the “Discover European Cuisine” event and a business networking programme between Vietnamese and Polish enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City on November 10.



The event was held as part of the “Taste Europe! - Europe Full of Traditional Flavours and Quality” programme.



Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek said 2026 is a special year as the Governments of Vietnam and Poland are strengthening their ties amid increasingly robust relations between Vietnam and the European Union (EU).



The “Taste Europe!” programme is part of a series of promotional activities aimed at demonstrating that European food products represent not only high quality but also a commitment to environmental responsibility, she noted.



The campaign also seeks to raise awareness among consumers and industry partners of the quality, safety and authenticity of EU-origin products. It highlights Europe's comprehensive food control and certification systems, covering every stage of production, from farming and processing to distribution.



The event also featured a business networking space bringing together European producers, Vietnamese importers and representatives of the food industries of both countries. Discussions focused on expanding trade cooperation, exploring export potential and strengthening the presence of EU products in rapidly growing Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam.



Piotr Harasimowicz, Chief Representative of the PAIH office in Ho Chi Minh City, said Vietnam is located in a dynamic Southeast Asian region and is becoming increasingly integrated into the global economy through numerous free trade agreements (FTAs).



He stressed that Vietnam should make better use of its signed FTAs and deeper economic integration to further promote Polish trade and investment in the Vietnamese market.



Poland has recorded a significant increase in trade with Vietnam compared with several other EU member states. Meanwhile, Vietnam imports a diverse range of Polish products, including rice, coffee, noodles, coconut products and various seafood items. This complementary trade structure offers considerable opportunities for closer business cooperation between the two countries, he said.



Harasimowicz affirmed that the Polish Government is committed to expanding agricultural and food trade and facilitating connections between Polish and Vietnamese business communities.



PAIH plays an important role in supporting Polish enterprises in expanding exports and investing in international markets, while attracting foreign investment to Poland. Its representative office in Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to help businesses interested in Vietnam identify potential partners and explore trade and investment opportunities.



Bui Thi Ninh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Ho Chi Minh City branch (VCCI-HCM), said the organisation has consistently supported Polish partners in implementing the “Taste Europe!” programme and facilitated exchanges between businesses of the two countries.



Regular business networking activities will help enterprises gain a better understanding of each other's markets, demand and strengths, thereby laying the groundwork for long-term business partnerships, she noted.



Polish businesses attending the event introduced a wide range of products, from meat and processed foods to fresh fruits, offering Vietnamese importers, distributors, retailers and food service providers opportunities to explore product quality, supply conditions and their potential to meet local consumer demand.



The European culinary experience programme also provided a chance for Vietnamese participants to discover Polish products, learn about their ingredients and preparation, and assess their suitability for Vietnamese consumers./.

VNA