Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on November 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,600 VND/USD on November 10, down 10 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,880 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,320 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the November 9 trading session.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,720 VND/USD, both down 60 VND.



Similarly, BIDV cut its both rates by 50 VND to post the buying rate at 25,350 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,730 VND/USD./.

VNA