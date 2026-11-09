Business

Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,891 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,610 VND/USD on November 9. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,610 VND/USD on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,610 VND/USD on November 9, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,891 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the November 6 trading session.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,400 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,780 VND/USD, both down 30 VND.

Similarly, BIDV cut its both rates by 25 VND to post the buying rate at 25,00 VND/USD and the selling rate at 27,780 VND/USD./.

VNA
#commercial banks #State Bank of Vietnam #reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Production line at Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Processing and manufacturing continue to drive industrial growth

The sector’s industrial production index (IIP) rose 13% year on year, contributing 10.2 percentage points to overall industrial growth. Mining increased 7.1%, adding 1.1 percentage points, while electricity generation and distribution grew 10.6%, contributing one percentage point. Water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment expanded 9.2%.

Vietnamese workers at a Japanese oyster processing factory (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Japan trade machine has room to run

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains the core pillar and the main engine of comprehensive, sustainable bilateral ties. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Japan is therefore a key moment to reinforce political trust, deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and open new cooperation opportunities in the next growth phase.

Prof. Kenichi Ohno from Japan’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) (Photo: vietnamfinance.vn)

Vietnam, Japan poised to shape new economic partnership: Japanese expert

Vietnam's progress in income levels and technological capabilities has opened up a new phase in economic ties with Japan, with both countries shifting from a model centred on Japanese support for Vietnam to one of jointly developing and operating business activities, he said, noting that this shift reflected Vietnam's development achievement.

The forum provides a platform for businesses from both countries to exchange market information, seek partners and explore concrete trade and investment opportunities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods eye greater access to Australian market

Participants at the Vietnam-Western Australia Business Forum 2026 in Perth city on November 6 highlighted strong prospects for Vietnamese rice, agricultural produce and food products in the Australian market as local businesses seek to diversify supply chains.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (centre), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva at Vietnam’s third Trade Policy Review (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam highlights integration achievements at WTO

Vietnam views the Trade Policy Review not merely as a transparency obligation but also as an opportunity to objectively assess its achievements, listen to other members’ views and identify areas for improvement.

Nectarines from California are on sale at a supermarket in Washington, D.C (Photo: VNA)

US to send largest-ever agricultural trade mission to Vietnam

The USDA’s statistics show that Vietnam was the seventh-largest export market for American agricultural and related products in 2025, with import turnover of nearly 5.6 billion USD. The US’s 2025 agricultural exports to Vietnam increased 38% from 2024.

At the opening of the Food Expo Vietnam 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 to take place soon

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 is scheduled for November 11 in Ho Chi Minh City as one of a series of specialised activities designed to help Vietnamese food businesses keep abreast of policy developments, improve their ability to meet international standards and expand opportunities to participate in global supply chains.

Many foreign-invested enterprises have chosen Yen Phong Industrial Park in Bac Ninh city as a destination for their manufacturing and business operations. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh seeks to attract high-quality investment, create fresh appeal

Bac Ninh aims to attract projects that participate in global production and supply chains, apply advanced and green technologies, and support industries. Priority sectors include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technology, robotics, new materials and renewable energy.

Col. Nguyen Ba Son, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Vietnam studies pilot system to trace cash flows in fraud cases

A representative of the Vietnam Banks Association said AI can help banks spot customer needs, detect unusual transactions and improve credit scoring. But poorly standardised input data or inadequately controlled AI models can create new risks in decision making and data protection.

The Vietnam Culture and Tourism Association in Europe (VNCT) signs a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Hoan Kiem Tourism Association. (Photo: VNA)

Responsible tourism key to tapping European market

Tran Doan The Duy, General Director of Vietravel Tourism JSC (Vietravel), said Vietnam is seeing strong growth in international arrivals, with Europe among its fastest-growing source markets and the UK recording particularly positive results.

Tsuchibashi Akito, Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (JCCI) (Photo: VNA)

Japanese businesses pledge long-term partnership with Vietnam: expert

Tsuchibashi Akito said the upcoming official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to open a new vision for the next 50 years of bilateral cooperation and further deepen the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Processing shrimp for export (Photo: VNA)

VIFTA widens room for Vietnamese goods in Israel

Israel is a key Middle East market, with a developed economy, high per-capita income and demand for a diversified import mix. It is a potential outlet for Vietnamese farm produce, food, seafood, apparel, footwear and consumer goods.