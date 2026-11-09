Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,610 VND/USD on November 9, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,891 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the November 6 trading session.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,400 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,780 VND/USD, both down 30 VND.



Similarly, BIDV cut its both rates by 25 VND to post the buying rate at 25,00 VND/USD and the selling rate at 27,780 VND/USD./.

VNA