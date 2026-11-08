Party leader meets Vietnamese community, experts in Japan

See more
Legislative leader attends inauguration of projects at Tan Trao historical site
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a working delegation, attended the inauguration ceremony of a revolutionary road and a museum in Tan Trao commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on November 8.
Temple of Literature inspires artists across centuries
Temple of Literature, Vietnam’s first national university, has inspired artists for centuries. Their works offer glimpses of different periods in the history of a site deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture.
Technology drives higher value in Quang Ninh's marine economy
The application of science and technology in aquaculture and seafood processing is helping Quang Ninh improve productivity, product quality and economic returns. From storm-resistant cage systems to enzyme-based processing, these innovations are adding value to marine resources and supporting sustainable development of the province's marine economy.
Vietnam, Japan joining hands to shape a shared future
At the invitation of the Japanese State, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11, 2026.
Unity, strength take centre stage at Vietnam’s National Buddhist Congress
Addressing at the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026-2031 tenure, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man urged delegates to unite the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in purpose and action, address shortcomings and work towards achieving the goals set for the new tenure, while building a dignified and strong organisation.
Vietnamese businesses raise quality standards to boost competitiveness
To compete in international markets, Vietnamese businesses must offer quality products and meet increasingly demanding standards for safety, green production and sustainability. From selecting target markets to securing international certifications, companies are working to improve their products and expand export opportunities.
My Son steps up heritage conservation through green and smart tourism
My Son World Cultural Heritage Site is strengthening international cooperation in restoration while expanding digital applications and green tourism products. The efforts aim to preserve the site's original values, improve visitor experiences and support sustainable tourism development.
Temple of Literature brings 950 years of educational heritage to life
Visitors to Hanoi-based Temple of Literature are discovering Vietnam’s educational heritage through interactive activities marking its 950th anniversary (1076–2026). From exploring the history of imperial examinations to experiencing the role of scholars, the programme offers young people and international visitors new ways to connect with the nation's longstanding tradition of valuing learning and talent.
Top leader urges stronger constitutional enforcement, institutional improvements
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for the Constitution to be fully respected and strictly enforced, with proactive research and proposals to improve it.
Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth
From expanding agricultural production and diversifying tourism products to attracting new investment, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is making effective use of its local strengths to generate fresh momentum for economic development. The province is pursuing a green, smart and sustainable growth model to improve people's living standards and build a more dynamic economy.
Nuclear technology offers new prospects for Dong Nai's development
As a major industrial hub, Dong Nai city has considerable potential to harness nuclear technology to improve production quality and drive scientific and technological development. Nuclear applications are already widespread in industry, healthcare, agriculture and environmental protection.
Japan attaches great importance to top Vietnamese leader’s visit: Ambassador
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of To Lam accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11. Ahead of the visit, the Vietnam News Agency interviewed Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki about the visit’s significance and expected outcomes.
Vietnam News Agency, AFP seek to strengthen cooperation
Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung received a delegation from Agence France-Presse (AFP), led by its Chairman and CEO Fabrice Fries, at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on November 5.
Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe
Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks and acts threatening cybersecurity in any form, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5.
Top leader celebrates National Great Unity Day, Vietnam Culture Day in Vinh Long
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony in the southern province of Vinh Long on November 5 to mark the National Great Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 (November 24).
Dien Bien turns local strengths into drivers of green growth
From expanding agricultural production and diversifying tourism products to attracting new investment, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is making effective use of its local strengths to generate fresh momentum for economic development. The province is pursuing a green, smart and sustainable growth model to improve people's living standards and build a more dynamic economy.
Vietnam, France join hands to enhance visitor experience at Temple of Literature
The Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam has introduced a new site map and visitor leaflets to help visitors navigate its historic grounds and better understand its history, architecture and cultural values.
PM pledges favourable conditions for Airbus to expand in Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception for Wouter van Wersch, President of Airbus International – one of the world's leading aerospace corporations, in Hanoi on November 4.
PM requests controlling inflation while pursuing double-digit growth
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 4 reaffirmed the Government’s determination to achieve double-digit economic growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation, stressing that inflation control must be given the highest priority in the final two months of 2026.
Community-based tourism helps reduce poverty in mountainous areas
Thanh Hoa’s mountainous communities are turning their natural landscapes and rich ethnic cultures into tourism assets, developing community-based tourism as a new source of livelihoods that creates jobs, boosts incomes, helps reduce poverty and preserves local cultural identity.