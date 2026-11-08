CPV values traditional friendship with Mexican Labour Party

Mexico City (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) always values its traditional friendship with Mexican Labour Party (PT), deputy head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Tran Thanh Lam told PT General Secretary Senator Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez.

Lam, who was in Mexico from November 2–7, praised the PT and Anaya Gutiérrez personally for building solidarity and friendship between the two countries’ Parties and people. He said Anaya Gutiérrez’s Vietnam visit in August and the signing of the 2026–2031 cooperation agreement create new momentum and deepened practical, effective Party relations.

Lam proposed deeper theoretical exchanges and sharing of experience in Party building and national development; stronger cooperation in education, science, culture, external information, press, publishing and traditional medicine. He singled out early childhood education, calling for more expert and teacher exchanges, practical experience sharing and cooperation agendas suited to each side’s needs and conditions.

Anaya Gutiérrez, for his part, praised Vietnam’s Doi Moi (renewal) achievements and experience, especially the creative application of theory to national development and the linking of economic growth with social progress, justice and higher living standards. He expressed his interest in the CPV’s experience in political and ideological education, personnel training and retraining, and publicity in building social consensus.

Stressing the value of sharing experience and theoretical and political works between the two Parties, he said he wants more cooperation in theoretical research, external information, press and publishing, helping political parties, researchers and international friends, especially those in Latin America, better understand Vietnam’s guidelines, experience and development gains.

On behalf of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Lam handed over an agreement granting publishing rights and transferred the electronic version of a book entitled “Aspiration for a prosperous Vietnam in the new era” to the PT. VNA compiled and published the book in English and Spanish, selecting 46 outstanding articles and speeches by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam since August 2024.

The Vietnamese official said the grant of publishing rights carries profound political, ideological, cultural and diplomatic significance and introduces the CPV’s guidelines, viewpoints and strategic development vision to Mexican and Latin American friends, especially orientations to bringing Vietnam into a new development era.

Anaya Gutiérrez said publishing and disseminating CPV leaders’ works in Spanish gives Latin American political parties, researchers and readers more material on the Doi Moi process, Vietnam’s development model and strategic orientations in the new period.

Together with Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai, Lam attended the 26th International Conference on Early Childhood and Preschool Education staged by PT.

At the conference, Lam shared Vietnam’s guidelines, policies, achievements and experience in early childhood education. He stressed the importance of international cooperation, resource mobilisation and solutions to ensure all children have access to quality early childhood care and education, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The event served as a forum for policy experience and international cooperation in child care, education and sweeping development. The Vietnamese delegation’s presence showed a proactive, responsible approach to early childhood education challenges and opened cooperation opportunities, especially with the Early Childhood Development Centre (CENDI) system run by the PT.

As part of the visit, Lam attended a roundtable of the Hemispheric Network of Parliamentarians and Former parliamentarians for Early Childhood Education. The event focused on the role of legislatures in refining policies, increasing investment, pooling resources and driving international cooperation to ensure children’s right to care, education and comprehensive development from the earliest years.

In Nuevo León state, Lam met Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda and held a working session with Stephan D. Kipper, Subscretary of Tourism in charge of Nuevo León sustainable tourism.

During meetings, he praised Nuevo León’s economic, industrial, education and tourism achievements and cooperation potential between Vietnamese and Mexican localities, especially with both countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). He proposed more sharing of experience in education, workforce training, science, technology, digital transformation, sustainable tourism and cultural preservation and promotion; and stronger linkages among educational establishments, businesses and localities.

In Monterrey city, Lam held a working session with César Garza Villarreal, Secretary of the municipal Council. The two sides discussed cooperation potential in education, culture, urban development, communications and people-to-people exchanges, aiming to expand ties between Vietnamese and Mexican localities.

At the school (Photo: VNA)

He also visited a primary school named after the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Mexico City’s Iztapalapa area. Established in 1975, the school is a vivid symbol of solidarity and friendship between the two peoples. The Vietnamese national flag on student uniforms has become a familiar symbol helping generations of teachers and students learn about Vietnam and its people.

The guest expressed wish for stronger exchanges between the school and Vietnamese educational establishments, nurturing friendship between the two countries’ youths.

In Mexico City, Lam visited the Vietnamese Embassy and paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh./.