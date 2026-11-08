Politics

CPV values traditional friendship with Mexican Labour Party

Deputy head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Tran Thanh Lam proposed deeper theoretical exchanges and sharing of experience in Party building and national development; stronger cooperation in education, science, culture, external information, press, publishing and traditional medicine.

The Vietnamese delegation takes photo with students at the primary school named after the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation takes photo with students at the primary school named after the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) always values its traditional friendship with Mexican Labour Party (PT), deputy head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Tran Thanh Lam told PT General Secretary Senator Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez.

Lam, who was in Mexico from November 2–7, praised the PT and Anaya Gutiérrez personally for building solidarity and friendship between the two countries’ Parties and people. He said Anaya Gutiérrez’s Vietnam visit in August and the signing of the 2026–2031 cooperation agreement create new momentum and deepened practical, effective Party relations.

Lam proposed deeper theoretical exchanges and sharing of experience in Party building and national development; stronger cooperation in education, science, culture, external information, press, publishing and traditional medicine. He singled out early childhood education, calling for more expert and teacher exchanges, practical experience sharing and cooperation agendas suited to each side’s needs and conditions.

Anaya Gutiérrez, for his part, praised Vietnam’s Doi Moi (renewal) achievements and experience, especially the creative application of theory to national development and the linking of economic growth with social progress, justice and higher living standards. He expressed his interest in the CPV’s experience in political and ideological education, personnel training and retraining, and publicity in building social consensus.

Stressing the value of sharing experience and theoretical and political works between the two Parties, he said he wants more cooperation in theoretical research, external information, press and publishing, helping political parties, researchers and international friends, especially those in Latin America, better understand Vietnam’s guidelines, experience and development gains.

On behalf of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Lam handed over an agreement granting publishing rights and transferred the electronic version of a book entitled “Aspiration for a prosperous Vietnam in the new era” to the PT. VNA compiled and published the book in English and Spanish, selecting 46 outstanding articles and speeches by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam since August 2024.

The Vietnamese official said the grant of publishing rights carries profound political, ideological, cultural and diplomatic significance and introduces the CPV’s guidelines, viewpoints and strategic development vision to Mexican and Latin American friends, especially orientations to bringing Vietnam into a new development era.

Anaya Gutiérrez said publishing and disseminating CPV leaders’ works in Spanish gives Latin American political parties, researchers and readers more material on the Doi Moi process, Vietnam’s development model and strategic orientations in the new period.

Together with Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai, Lam attended the 26th International Conference on Early Childhood and Preschool Education staged by PT.

At the conference, Lam shared Vietnam’s guidelines, policies, achievements and experience in early childhood education. He stressed the importance of international cooperation, resource mobilisation and solutions to ensure all children have access to quality early childhood care and education, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The event served as a forum for policy experience and international cooperation in child care, education and sweeping development. The Vietnamese delegation’s presence showed a proactive, responsible approach to early childhood education challenges and opened cooperation opportunities, especially with the Early Childhood Development Centre (CENDI) system run by the PT.

As part of the visit, Lam attended a roundtable of the Hemispheric Network of Parliamentarians and Former parliamentarians for Early Childhood Education. The event focused on the role of legislatures in refining policies, increasing investment, pooling resources and driving international cooperation to ensure children’s right to care, education and comprehensive development from the earliest years.

In Nuevo León state, Lam met Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda and held a working session with Stephan D. Kipper, Subscretary of Tourism in charge of Nuevo León sustainable tourism.

During meetings, he praised Nuevo León’s economic, industrial, education and tourism achievements and cooperation potential between Vietnamese and Mexican localities, especially with both countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). He proposed more sharing of experience in education, workforce training, science, technology, digital transformation, sustainable tourism and cultural preservation and promotion; and stronger linkages among educational establishments, businesses and localities.

In Monterrey city, Lam held a working session with César Garza Villarreal, Secretary of the municipal Council. The two sides discussed cooperation potential in education, culture, urban development, communications and people-to-people exchanges, aiming to expand ties between Vietnamese and Mexican localities.

vnanet-x-4684.jpg
At the school (Photo: VNA)

He also visited a primary school named after the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Mexico City’s Iztapalapa area. Established in 1975, the school is a vivid symbol of solidarity and friendship between the two peoples. The Vietnamese national flag on student uniforms has become a familiar symbol helping generations of teachers and students learn about Vietnam and its people.

The guest expressed wish for stronger exchanges between the school and Vietnamese educational establishments, nurturing friendship between the two countries’ youths.

In Mexico City, Lam visited the Vietnamese Embassy and paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez #Commission for Publicity Mexico Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang introduces Vietnam’s pavilion at the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico step up trade connectivity

At the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress (Congreso COMCE 32), many Mexican businesses expressed interest in Vietnam as a potential sourcing market and sought information on its production capacity, product ranges and opportunities to connect with suppliers.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation in a joint photo with representatives of the Mexican Senate. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico seek to deepen substantive parliamentary cooperation

The Vietnamese NA Office delegation's visit focuses on sharing experience between the two legislative bodies in organising parliamentary activities, strengthening the capacity of agencies providing advisory and support services for the legislature, running parliamentary sessions, training personnel and boosting digital transformation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai (fourth from right) and others attend the seventh Veracruz International Energy Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico strengthen energy, port cooperation

A number of Mexican state Veracruz businesses expressed their wish to organise a delegation to Vietnam to gain first-hand insights into the market, seek partners and explore investment and business opportunities, initially focusing on trade, energy, agriculture and tourism.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during her official visit to Vietnam in May, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s Japan visit to open up new space for bilateral cooperation

The visit is expected to further deepen ties through Party, State, parliamentary and people-to-people channels, while creating breakthroughs in economic, financial, scientific and technological cooperation, innovation, education and training, digital and green transformation, and supply chain diversification, thereby contributing to a peaceful and stable environment for development in both countries.

Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet (R) meets with Jiri Mäntysalo, Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Finland. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Finland move to strengthen political trust, expand cooperation

Politburo Member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van suggested that Finland further promote its role as a bridge between Vietnam and the European Union (EU), while Vietnam could serve as a bridge between Finland and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He called for effective utilisation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and urged Finland to encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date.

Representatives of the Japanese State and the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Japan

The visit is expected to further translate the potential and achievements of bilateral cooperation into concrete outcomes, strengthen the longstanding bonds between the two countries and ensure that the friendship nurtured across generations continues to deliver lasting benefits to both peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation leave Hanoi on November 8 for a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader and spouse depart for official visit to Japan

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on November 8 for a four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

Toshiro Nishizawa, a Senior Fellow at Graduate School of Public Policy under the University of Tokyo in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visit to deepen Vietnam-Japan strategic cooperation: expert

The upcoming visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to give fresh impetus to the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the strategic priorities of both countries, according to a Japanese expert.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

WTO hails Vietnam’s 20-year journey since accession

Joining the WTO was a strategic choice for Vietnam, closely associated with its Doi Moi (Renewal) process, opening-up policy and international economic integration. Over the past two decades, international economic integration has become a driving force for institutional reforms, trade expansion, foreign investment attraction and enhancement of the country's international standing.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third, left) and other delegates at the political consultation (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Spain seek to deepen Strategic Partnership

Vietnam asked Spain to continue voicing its support for and urging the European Commission (EC) to swiftly lift the IUU “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood, while actively encouraging EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Top leader's official visit to Japan carries three major strategic implications: Deputy FM

The visit, the first to Japan by the leader in his new capacity and the first visit to Japan by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 11 years, will first set the overall strategic direction for bilateral relations in the new period, enabling leaders of the two countries to identify long-term cooperation orientations and priority areas that meet the development needs of both sides.

A performance at the 2026 Cultural and Artistic Exchange Programme for the Spring Border Festival between Lao Cai (Vietnam) and Honghe (China) (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Party directive calls for strengthening people-to-people diplomacy

People-to-people diplomacy is a key, regular task of the entire political system and people. People’s organisations, citizens, businesses, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, artists and overseas Vietnamese are at its centre and are the principal actors and direct participants in implementation, according to a new directive of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.