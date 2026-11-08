Top leader calls for a modern, safe, efficient coal industry, upholding spirit of “discipline and unity”

Quang Ninh (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called on the coal industry to uphold the traditional spirit of “Discipline and Unity” and accelerate technological innovation, prioritise workers’ safety and improve operational efficiency, towards building a modern, safe and efficient coal industry.



He made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Miners - Traditional Day of Coal Industry (November 12, 1936 – 2026) in Quang Ninh city on November 7.



The top leader praised generations of coal workers, industry officials and the people of Quang Ninh and Army Corps 19 for their contributions to the development of the coal industry.



He noted that the country is implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, striving to achieve its development goals by 2030, with a vision towards 2045. The requirements of rapid and sustainable development, together with the need to strengthen the economy’s self-reliance, place significant responsibilities on the coal industry



Upholding the tradition of “Discipline and Unity”, he called for building a modern workforce, improving workers’ skills, promoting technological innovation and ensuring better living conditions. He emphasised that workplace safety must be the top priority, with risks identified and addressed promptly and production halted whenever workers’ lives are threatened.



He urged enterprises to accelerate mechanisation, automation and digital transformation across mining, processing, transportation and management, while investing in technologies that improve productivity, reduce resource losses and ease workers’ workloads.



The coal industry was asked to strengthen stable coal supplies, promote deeper mineral processing and adapt proactively to the energy transition. Army Corps 19 should continue to closely combine effective production and business operations with the fulfilment of national defence and security tasks.



The General Secretary and President emphasised the importance of responsible mining, linking the development of the coal industry with environmental protection and the future of Quang Ninh.



Mineral resources are owned by the people and must therefore be strictly managed and used economically, efficiently and responsibly for future generations.



Environmental protection must be ensured throughout the entire mining process. Strict controls must be imposed on wastewater, dust and waste dumps, while mine rehabilitation and environmental restoration must be rigorously implemented, alongside emission reductions and the development of a circular economy, he said.



He called for closer coordination between Quang Ninh and businesses to harmonise mining activities with urban development, tourism, heritage conservation and residents’ quality of life.



He further highlighted the need to ensure employment and livelihoods for workers during production restructuring.



He also called for building clean and strong Party organisations, and enhancing the quality of governance and the accountability among officials. Party committees at all levels must remain closely connected to practical realities and provide leadership in addressing essential issues facing their units and workers.



State-owned enterprises must demonstrate their leading role in mobilising and utilising resources, mastering technology and ensuring supply security, he said.



Enterprise heads must be held accountable for task performance, workplace safety and all matters within their management responsibilities. Grassroots democracy must be properly implemented, and workers’ concerns and recommendations must be addressed promptly. Discipline is strengthened through exemplary conduct, while unity is nurtured through fairness, solidarity and trust.



Calling on the Government, ministries and Quang Ninh city to address policy, planning and investment obstacles, he stressed that every task must have clearly defined responsibilities, deadlines and expected outcomes.



Relevant agencies should conduct regular on-site inspections and listen to feedback to make timely adjustments, he added.



The 90-year tradition has affirmed the mettle, creativity, and dedication of the workers in the mining region; the General Secretary and President emphasised that the Party and the State place their trust in the resilience, intelligence, and aspirations of generations of miners.



Looking towards the centenary of the tradition, he called for upholding the spirit of “Discipline and Unity” to build a modern, safe and efficient coal industry and a prosperous, civilised Quang Ninh, contributing to strengthening the country's strength and self-reliance.



At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, General Secretary and President Lam presented the third-class Labour Order to the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Corporation (Vinacomin) in recognition of its outstanding achievements in labour and production, which have contributed to the country’s socio-economic development.



The ceremony continued with a special artistic programme recreating the 90-year journey of the formation, development and growth of the tradition of miners and portraying the spirit of solidarity, determination and aspirations for progress shared by generations of Quang Ninh miners./.

VNA