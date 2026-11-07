Politics

Vietnam, Spain seek to deepen Strategic Partnership

Vietnam asked Spain to continue voicing its support for and urging the European Commission (EC) to swiftly lift the IUU “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood, while actively encouraging EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third, left) and other delegates at the political consultation (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third, left) and other delegates at the political consultation (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Madrid (VNA) – Vietnam and Spain have agreed on orientations and specific measures to further deepen their Strategic Partnership at the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level between the two countries.

The consultation was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martinez Belio at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid on November 5.

The two sides briefed each other on their respective socio-economic situations, reviewed cooperation since the previous consultation as well as exchanging views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive and dynamic development of bilateral relations in politics and diplomacy, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare, culture, education and tourism. They stressed the need to further enhance the coordinating role of the two foreign ministries in strengthening connectivity and promoting comprehensive cooperation, particularly as the two countries are preparing to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Congratulating Vietnam on its impressive socio-economic achievements, Belio highly valued the country's growing role and stature in the region.

The two sides agreed to step up contacts and exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, while maintaining and bringing into full play bilateral cooperation mechanisms. They also pledged to closely coordinate in implementing reached agreements, making bilateral relations increasingly substantive and effective.

Regarding economic cooperation, the Vietnamese diplomat noted the positive growth of bilateral trade and called for the full and effective implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

She asked Spain to continue voicing its support for and urging the European Commission (EC) to swiftly lift the IUU “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood, while actively encouraging EU member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at an early date, thereby establishing a solid and favourable legal framework for businesses from both countries to expand investment and business activities.

Agreeing with Vietnam's proposals, Belio welcomed the success of the first meeting of the Vietnam-Spain Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation in Madrid in October 2025 and expressed his hope that the second meeting will be held in 2027.

He proposed that the two countries continue promoting cooperation projects in Spain's areas of strength that match Vietnam's development needs, including renewable energy and transport infrastructure.

The two sides also agreed to promote exchanges in healthcare, education and training, with attention to expanding Spanish-language teaching in Vietnam. They will closely coordinate in organising cultural and tourism promotion events in each country in 2027 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Belio affirmed that the Spanish Government will continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country, helping it serve as a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

On international and regional issues, both sides reaffirmed their consistent support for multilateralism, respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They agreed to continue coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations and within the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership.

Regarding the East Sea, they reiterated their support for maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, and for settling disputes by peaceful means and through dialogue in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides agreed to hold the next political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level in Hanoi at an appropriate time.

While in Madrid, Hang on November 6 paid a working visit to the Diplomatic School of Spain, during which the two sides discussed orientations for promoting cooperation between the Diplomatic School of Spain and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, particularly in the training and professional development of diplomatic officials, research and academic exchanges. They also explored the possibility of implementing scholarship programmes to enable Vietnamese students to study Spanish and Spanish students to learn Vietnamese.

The same day, she met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Spain./.

#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang #political consultation #academic exchanges Spain
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