Politics

NA President attends Great National Solidarity Festival in Ho Chi Minh City

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called on authorities of Binh Loi commune, Ho Chi Minh City to preserve solidarity right from individual families and neighbourhoods, effectively promote self-governance models and maintain a safe, healthy living environment.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attends the Great National Solidarity Festival in Binh Loi commune, Ho Chi Minh City on November 7 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attends the Great National Solidarity Festival in Binh Loi commune, Ho Chi Minh City on November 7 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man has called on residents of Binh Loi commune, Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen community solidarity, promote sustainable livelihoods and build safe and healthy residential areas.

Attending the Great National Solidarity Festival in the commune's Hamlet 15 on November 7 morning, the NA leader said the annual event becomes an important gathering for residents to share experience, strengthen bonds and foster solidarity. He noted that November is marked by several significant events, notably the first-ever celebration of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, offering an occasion for officials and people to promote the country's cultural values and heritage.

The top legislator spotlighted the country’s significant development achievements in recent times, attributing them to decisive action and strong determination of the entire political system.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, he commended the authorities and residents of Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Loi commune in particular for their efforts and achievements. He urged the communal authorities to preserve solidarity right from individual families and neighbourhoods, effectively promote self-governance models and maintain a safe, healthy living environment. Drug prevention, he stressed, must begin at home, with parents taking responsibility for their children and schools closely managing students.

Residents must support one another in production, shift towards urban agriculture, develop effective cooperative models and pursue sustainable poverty reduction, he said, adding that the commune should promote high-quality, organic, green and clean agriculture, while improving public awareness and responsibility for food safety.

He further encouraged lifelong learning, digital literacy initiatives and movements to build cultured communities and civilised urban areas while preserving traditional cultural values.

Welcoming Binh Loi's progress in digital transformation and AI application, he called on Ho Chi Minh City and its communes and wards to develop AI tools tailored to local management needs, particularly administrative reform and the provision of faster and more convenient public services.

He asked local authorities to take the lead in promoting grassroots democracy, encouraging public participation in Party and administration building, and strengthening oversight of policy implementation in the locality.

Front and mass organisation officials must stay close to communities, listen to residents' legitimate concerns and promptly convey them to local authorities for resolution, he stressed.

Hamlet 15 in Binh Loi commune has recorded positive socio-economic progress in 2026, with budget revenue exceeding 197 billion VND in the first nine months. The commune has more than 1,900 businesses and 2,400 household businesses, alongside effective agricultural cooperatives and 17 recognised rural industrial and OCOP products. Political security and social order have been maintained, while community movements on national security, environmental protection and traffic safety have delivered practical results.

Residents always uphold solidarity and comply with Party guidelines and State policies and laws, with support for policy beneficiaries, people with meritorious service and disadvantaged groups./.

VNA
#VNHP #NA President #Great National Solidarity Day #Ho Chi Minh City #Binh Loi commune #Vietnam Culture Day Ho Chi Minh City
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