Politics

Top leader’s Japan visit expected to create new momentum for Vietnamese community

The upcoming visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to encourage Vietnamese in Japan to integrate more effectively and promote their role in connecting the two nations.

President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan Dr Nguyen Hong Son in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan Dr Nguyen Hong Son in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The upcoming visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam is hoped to open up practical cooperation opportunities and create fresh momentum for the Vietnamese community to integrate, grow and strengthen its role as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan Dr Nguyen Hong Son said visits by Vietnam’s high-ranking leaders carry special significance for Vietnamese people living and working abroad, reflecting the homeland’s close ties with its overseas community.

Such visits help Vietnamese nationals feel the attention and care of their home country, even when they are thousands of kilometres away, he said.

Regarding bilateral relations, Son expected the top leader’s upcoming visit to create further opportunities for cooperation in economic development, investment, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

For the Vietnamese community, these expectations are closely linked to practical benefits, including better employment opportunities, more favourable learning conditions for Vietnamese students and stronger support for families building long-term lives in Japan.

Drawing on years of community work, Son said Vietnamese people in Japan have become increasingly mature and confident, with a stronger desire to contribute to both countries. The visit is expected to encourage them to integrate more effectively and promote their role in connecting Vietnam and Japan.

Assessing the community's contributions, he noted that their role should not be measured solely by the number of workers or their economic contributions, but also by their gradual integration into Japanese society.

Vietnamese engineers, technology experts and researchers work at Japanese businesses and universities, while Vietnamese workers contribute to factories, construction sites and elderly care facilities. An increasing number of Vietnamese entrepreneurs are also establishing businesses and creating jobs in Japan.

A notable change is that many Vietnamese people are no longer in Japan solely to study, work or earn a better income. They are increasingly demonstrating their capabilities, developing professional careers and actively contributing to local communities, he said.

Through community associations, cultural festivals, support programmes for people in difficult circumstances and business networking activities, Vietnamese people have helped strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

Son stressed that the Vietnam-Japan relationship is also built through everyday interactions. Every Vietnamese person who lives responsibly, works diligently and earns the trust of Japanese people strengthens ties between the two countries.

Looking ahead, he said he hopes bilateral cooperation will enable Vietnamese nationals not only to study and work in Japan but also to develop their careers and build stable, long-term lives there.

The Vietnamese community in Japan is diverse, encompassing technical interns, specified skilled workers, students, engineers, researchers and businesspeople. Despite their different needs, they share a desire for opportunities to develop their abilities and receive due recognition.

Son expected the two countries to expand cooperation in high-quality human resource training, technology transfer, start-ups and business networking. Greater attention should also be paid to practical issues, including working conditions, protection of workers' rights, education for Vietnamese children and support for families settling in Japan./

VNA
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