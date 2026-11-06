Politics

NA President honours veteran Party members with 80-year membership badges

Politburo Member and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man presented 80-year Party membership badges to veteran Party members in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of November 6, as assigned by the Politburo.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (R) and veteran Party member Nguyen Ngoc Dan. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man (R) and veteran Party member Nguyen Ngoc Dan. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City ( VNA) – Politburo Member and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man presented 80-year Party membership badges to veteran Party members in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of November 6, as assigned by the Politburo.

Presenting the badge to veteran Party member Nguyen Ngoc Dan, born in 1928, from the Party Cell of Residential Area 31, An Nhon ward, President Man affirmed that the Party and State have always recognised his contributions to the struggle for national liberation and the cause of national construction and defence.

He expressed his pleasure that despite his old age, Dan remains in good health and mentally sharp, serving as a strong spiritual support for his family and grassroots Party organisation.

The NA President called on the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation, ward-level Party organisations and residential areas' Party cells to continue caring for elderly Party members, regularly visiting and supporting families with contributions to the revolution, families of fallen soldiers, war invalids and Party members who had made significant contributions to the revolutionary cause.

He wished Dan good health and encouraged him to continue upholding revolutionary traditions, especially in educating younger generations, thereby contributing to the effective implementation of the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws.

President Man also urged the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation and An Nhon ward Party Organisation to step up education on revolutionary traditions among young people, using Dan's dedication as an example for Youth Union members and younger generations to learn from and follow.

He encouraged the veteran Party member to continue contributing ideas to the construction and development of Residential Area 31, An Nhon ward and Ho Chi Minh City as a whole.

Expressing his deep emotion at the attention and affection shown by Party and State leaders, Dan said his achievements were attributable to the Party's guidance and education, affirming his commitment to continuing to devote his efforts and intellect to the Party and the nation.

On this occasion, President Man also presented an 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member Le Ngoc Anh, born in 1929, from the Party Cell in Residential Area 2, Cau Kieu ward./.

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