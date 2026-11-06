☕ Afternoon briefing on November 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for the Constitution to be fully respected and strictly enforced, with proactive research and proposals to improve it.



At a ceremony held at the National Assembly (NA) Building in Hanoi on November 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly's adoption of Vietnam's first Constitution (November 9, 1946–2026), he stressed that all lawmaking, state organisational and state power-exercising activities must comply with the Constitution, and all agencies and officials vested with authority must operate within the framework of the Constitution and the law and be held accountable for the performance of their assigned duties and powers. Read full story



- The 14th Vietnam–US Defence Policy Dialogue took place in Washington DC on November 5 afternoon (local time), co-chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, and John Noh, Assistant Secretary of War of the US.



At the dialogue, both sides acknowledged progress in bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story



- Practical solutions to help women strengthen their digital skills, apply technology in various aspects of life, and gain equal access to development opportunities were discussed at a national scientific seminar in Hanoi on November 6.



The event, entitled “Solutions to promote gender equality in digital transformation in Vietnam”, was jointly organised by the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) to share research findings and practical experience, and propose measures to ensure women benefit equally from the digital transformation. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has asked for urgent action to remove bottlenecks in education data connectivity and verification, accelerate digital transformation, and expand the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching and learning during the 2026-2027 academic year.



Chairing a nationwide hybrid conference on digital transformation in education and training in Hanoi on November 6, the Deputy PM pointed out several challenges, including slow verification and use of digitised data, inadequate information security, insufficient infrastructure for nationwide deployment of digital management platforms, limited use of data to replace paper-based procedures, and shortages of funding, infrastructure and personnel. Read full story



- As Vietnam is widening its digital finance defence beyond blocking cyberattacks, the new priority is detecting fraud early, tracing stolen cash and clawing it back.



Col. Nguyen Ba Son, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security, disclosed the push at the Vietnam Digital Financial Security Forum 2026 held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6. Read full story



- Asia’s first Applied AI Centre of Excellence (AI COE) is expected to be established in Ho Chi Minh City.



The information was unveiled by the Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB), the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), and Plug and Play at the Plug and Play Silicon Valley November Summit 2026, held in the US from November 3 to 5. Read full story



- The Lamdong Trail 2026 opened in Da Lat city, the central province of Lam Dong, on November 6, attracting more than 5,600 runners from 35 countries.



Following the opening ceremony, runners will begin competing on the evening of November 6 and in the early hours of November 7 in the longest-distance categories. Read full story./.

VNA