Deputy PM requests faster digital transformation in education

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has asked for urgent action to remove bottlenecks in education data connectivity and verification, accelerate digital transformation, and expand the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching and learning during the 2026-2027 academic year.

Chairing a nationwide hybrid conference on digital transformation in education and training in Hanoi on November 6, the Deputy PM pointed out several challenges, including slow verification and use of digitised data, inadequate information security, insufficient infrastructure for nationwide deployment of digital management platforms, limited use of data to replace paper-based procedures, and shortages of funding, infrastructure and personnel.

To address these bottlenecks, he requested ministries, sectors and localities to prioritise data cleaning and connectivity, describing these tasks as particularly important and decisive to the value of the education sector's database.

The Ministry of Education and Training was tasked with working closely with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to urgently review and verify more than 44 million digitised diplomas and certificates that have yet to be linked to citizens’ identification numbers.

The Ministry of Public Security will strengthen data connectivity, enabling digital school records and diplomas to be synchronised with the National Population Database, ensuring that the data are checked, verified and ready for practical use.

Regarding reducing administrative procedures through data, the Ministry of Education and Training will work with the Ministry of Justice to finalise plans for using digital school records and diplomas in place of paper documents in administrative procedures.

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security in determining the infrastructure requirements at the National Data Centre to support the platform's operations, ensuring synchronised and secure operation and serving educational institutions nationwide.

He also asked for the early completion of the national digital learning materials project for general education and the project on digital transformation and AI application in education and training in 2026-2030, with a vision to 2035.

Local authorities were requested to ensure adequate funding, personnel and minimum digital infrastructure, particularly in disadvantaged areas.

Deputy PM Chau stressed that ministries, sectors and localities must take a proactive and resolute approach to fully completing their assigned tasks, bringing about tangible changes in the 2026–2027 academic year and making digital transformation a real strength of the education and training sector.

The Ministry of Education and Training reported that digital transformation has progressed from fragmented IT applications and digitisation towards building a more coordinated digital education system, with gradually developed institutional frameworks, databases, platforms and tools for management and teaching.

Notably, the sector has basically established a nationwide digital data system covering the core entities of the education system. The ministry has proactively coordinated with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to vigorously implement a campaign to digitalise, clean, verify and connect education data. However, despite these achievements, it must be acknowledged that the development, connection, verification, and utilisation of databases remain slow./.