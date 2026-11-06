Algeria holds a special place in Vietnamese hearts: Ambassador

Algiers (VNA) – Algeria has always held, and will continue to hold, a special place in the hearts of the Vietnamese people, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long has affirmed in an interview with Algerian newspaper La Patrie News published on November 5.



Reflecting on Vietnam’s development over more than eight decades, the ambassador said the country’s achievements stem primarily from its determination to maintain independence and self-reliance, national solidarity and aspiration for progress. From a country severely affected by war, Vietnam has gradually built a dynamic economy, maintained political and social stability, and deepened its integration into the region and the world.



He stressed that Vietnam’s success is measured not only by economic growth figures but also by its ability to translate development achievements into tangible improvements in people's lives. Vietnam has consistently placed people at the centre of development, regarding them as both its driving force and ultimate goal.



Regarding bilateral relations, Long emphaised that the elevation of Vietnam–Algeria ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025 is an important milestone, reflecting strong political trust and the determination to usher bilateral cooperation into a new phase.



The immediate priority is to translate this framework into concrete programmes and projects, particularly in defence, security, the economy, trade, investment, energy, agriculture, science and technology, he said.



The two countries should soon reach agreement on an action plan to implement their Strategic Partnership through 2030, make better use of the complementary strengths of their economies, and create favourable conditions for businesses from both sides to explore markets, establish partnerships and develop joint projects.



The Strategic Partnership will only fulfil its potential when cooperation delivers tangible benefits to the peoples and business communities of both countries, the ambassador said.



Economic and trade ties have recorded encouraging progress. Bilateral trade reached approximately 550 million USD in 2025, up 170% from 2024, and stood at around 390 million USD in the first eight months of 2026.



Long said considerable room remains for expanding cooperation, particularly in the two economies' complementary sectors such as energy, oil and gas, agriculture, food processing, industry, science and technology, as well as products and services meeting the needs of their markets.



Beyond trade, Vietnam hopes to promote investment and direct business-to-business links to establish deeper and more sustainable economic connections, Long added, affirming that the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria stands ready to serve as a bridge, helping businesses from both countries identify potential partners and cooperation opportunities.



In science – technology, innovation and digital transformation, the two countries hold significant potential for closer cooperation. Initial priorities include exchanging experience, training human resources, connecting research institutes, universities and technology enterprises, and exploring digital technology applications in management, production and economic development, he suggested.



Such cooperation could also support progress in other sectors, including defence, security, energy, agriculture and industry. The key is to move beyond experience-sharing towards specific programmes and projects that deliver practical benefits to both sides, the ambassador said.



Highlighting the historical foundations of bilateral ties, Long said the friendship between Vietnam and Algeria had been forged through their long and arduous struggles for independence and freedom.



On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of Algeria's glorious War of Liberation (November 1, 1954–2026), he extended his sincere congratulations to the Algerian people and expressed deep admiration for their sacrifices during the struggle for independence.



He also recalled that Vietnam and Algeria marked the 64th anniversary of diplomatic relations on October 28, 2026. Over more than six decades, the friendship between the two nations has been preserved and strengthened by generations of their leaders and people.



The shared responsibility today is to turn this valuable legacy into momentum for substantive cooperation, contributing to the development and prosperity of both nations, he said.



Describing Vietnam as a peaceful, stable, dynamic and open country entering a new stage of development with ambitious aspirations, Long said the Vietnamese people always cherish friends who have stood alongside them during trying times in history.



Quoting an Arab proverb, “A friend in need is a friend indeed”, the ambassador reaffirmed that Algeria has always held, and will continue to hold, a special place in the hearts of the Vietnamese people./.

VNA