Ho Chi Minh City seeks to strengthen cooperation with Russian localities

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on November 6 to mark the 109th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917–2026), highlighting the friendship between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and the Russian Federation.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and President of the city's Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, highlighted the historical significance of the October Revolution and its profound influence on Vietnam's revolutionary cause.

She said the revolution also laid the foundation for the longstanding friendship between the two peoples. Despite ups and downs of history, the traditional Vietnam-Russia friendship has been strengthened and nurtured by generations, with bilateral ties elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Given its role as the country's economic locomotive and growth hub, as well as a special-class city, Ho Chi Minh City has considerable potential and room to expand cooperation with Russian localities, she noted.

The city stands ready to translate the major orientations outlined in the 2026 Joint Statement on strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete cooperation initiatives across various fields, serving the development needs of both Ho Chi Minh City and Russian localities, she added.

For her part, Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Maria Georgievna Mizonova thanked HUFO for organising the meaningful gathering, describing the October Revolution as a turning point in the 20th-century history that ushered in a new era in the development of humanity and promoted ideals of social justice, solidarity, unity, care for future generations and aspirations for a better future.

She said the principles of the October Revolution have become a firm foundation for the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Vietnam, with bilateral ties growing increasingly strong.

Ho Chi Minh City is one of the key hubs for cooperation between the two countries, she noted.

The diplomat also highlighted the sizeable Russian-speaking community living and working in southern Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as several successful joint projects.

The Russian Consulate General remains ready to engage in dialogue and support initiatives to bring the two countries and their localities closer together, she affirmed./.