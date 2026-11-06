Top leader chairs meeting with APEC 2027 National Committee

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 6 afternoon chaired a meeting with the APEC 2027 National Committee to review preparations for Vietnam's hosting of APEC 2027.



Attending the meeting were Politburo Members Pham Gia Tuc, Standing Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the APEC 2027 National Committee; and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the committee; among others.



In his opening remarks, General Secretary and President To Lam called for a comprehensive discussion of preparations for APEC 2027, with a focus on substantive content and infrastructure, a detailed assessment of progress, and identification of achievements as well as outstanding difficulties and obstacles requiring resolution.



At the event, Standing Deputy PM Tuc presented an overall report on preparations across key areas, including content, communications and cultural activities, facilities and logistics, security and healthcare.



The report noted that preparations for APEC 2027 in Vietnam had received regular attention and direction from senior Party and State leaders. The Prime Minister and other Government leaders had closely monitored implementation and provided timely guidance and coordination to ministries, agencies and localities to ensure thorough preparations for all APEC activities in 2027, culminating in the APEC Economic Leaders' Week scheduled for November 2027 in Phu Quoc, An Giang province.



Preparations across all areas are proceeding in line with the roadmap set out in the overall plan for hosting APEC 2027, he noted.

Regarding content, Vietnam's proposed theme, priorities and initiatives reflect shared APEC concerns while aligning with the country's major foreign affairs and development orientations.



Construction of facilities and infrastructure serving the APEC Economic Leaders' Week is progressing as scheduled. Legal and regulatory obstacles have been addressed through three resolutions adopted by the Government and the National Assembly. Ministries, agencies and localities are also actively implementing preparations in other areas.



"Vietnam is now ready to assume its role as host of APEC 2027," Tuc affirmed.



After hearing the report and discussions, General Secretary and President To Lam acknowledged the proactive approach, sense of responsibility and efforts of the National Committee, its subcommittees, relevant ministries and agencies, and local authorities in preparing for APEC 2027.



He stressed that all preparations must adhere to the Party's guidelines, remain closely aligned with the country's development requirements and comply with international law, while reflecting Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and its responsibility toward the international community.



He underscored the importance of clearly defining the theme, priorities and initiatives for 2027, urging the National Committee to continue reviewing and refining them through close international consultations and in line with regional developments.



The top leader called for meticulous preparations across all aspects to deliver substantive cooperation outcomes that demonstrate Vietnam's responsible contribution to shaping the region's shared future while serving the development interests of localities, businesses and the people.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting. Photo: VNA

He said diplomatic protocol must be conducted with formality, care and professionalism, in line with international practices while showcasing Vietnam's identity and hospitality. Particular attention should be paid to welcoming leaders, events, conferences, official receptions and high-level engagements. All arrangements must be accurate and consistent, with no room for mistakes that could affect the country's reputation.



Communications, cultural activities and national image promotion should be implemented systematically and creatively, striking a balance between tradition and modernity. These efforts should project an image of Vietnam as a peaceful, stable, culturally distinctive, self-reliant, dynamic, creative and hospitable country making strong strides in a new era of development.



“APEC 2027 must be turned into an opportunity to enhance Vietnam's image, reputation and international standing, leaving a lasting impression on international friends,” he said.



With little time remaining before the first activities of APEC 2027, increasingly demanding requirements, a substantial workload and a rapidly evolving international environment, the Party General Secretary and President directed the Government, the National Committee and localities, particularly An Giang province, to maintain a strong focus on preparations.



“Broad orientations must be translated into specific programmes and action plans, with clear timelines and measurable outcomes,” he stressed./.