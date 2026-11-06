Politics

Top leader's official visit to Japan carries three major strategic implications: Deputy FM

The visit, the first to Japan by the leader in his new capacity and the first visit to Japan by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 11 years, will first set the overall strategic direction for bilateral relations in the new period, enabling leaders of the two countries to identify long-term cooperation orientations and priority areas that meet the development needs of both sides.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from November 8 to 11 carries three major strategic implications, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu told the press ahead of the visit.

He said the visit, the first to Japan by the leader in his new capacity and the first visit to Japan by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 11 years, will first set the overall strategic direction for bilateral relations in the new period, enabling leaders of the two countries to identify long-term cooperation orientations and priority areas that meet the development needs of both sides.

Second, it will help shift ties beyond conventional economic, trade and investment cooperation towards stronger linkages between the two economies, with greater emphasis on partnership and co-creation, as well as enhancing each country's economic autonomy and resilience.

Against the backdrop of global supply chains being restructured, deeper economic ties with partners, including Japan, will create opportunities for Vietnam to strengthen its production capacity and participate more deeply in global value chains.

Third, the visit will provide momentum for breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and the transformation of development models, areas of particular importance to the future of bilateral relations, said the Deputy FM.

He held that Japan has strengths in technology, capital, management experience and manufacturing, while Vietnam has a young workforce, a dynamic market, substantial development potential and a strong determination to promote innovation. Combining these strengths effectively will open up numerous cooperation opportunities in strategic technologies, digital transformation, green transition, energy and high-quality human resources training. This will enable Vietnam to acquire and master technologies, strengthen its endogenous capabilities and enhance the long-term competitiveness of its economy, he said.

These strategic orientations are also reflected in the planned programme of the visit. Besides meetings with the Emperor and Empress, the Prime Minister, and the Presidents of the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives of Japan, General Secretary and President Lam is expected to meet leaders of Japanese economic organisations and major businesses, attend and deliver a speech at the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic and Science-Technology Cooperation, and visit a Japanese company investing in high technology.

The Deputy FM noted that more than 50 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations and three years since the elevation of ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bilateral relations have made remarkable progress, becoming increasingly comprehensive, substantive and effective.

He said the relationship rests on a solid foundation underpinned by three important factors: growing political trust, increasingly intertwined economic interests and ever-closer people-to-people ties. These provide favourable conditions for the two sides to further elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Political trust has continued to be consolidated and strengthened, with the two countries regularly maintaining high-level and other exchanges and visits while expanding cooperation at all levels and through various channels, including Party, Government and parliament channels. Both countries attach great importance and give high priority to each other in their respective foreign policies.

Dialogue mechanisms have been maintained effectively, while shared perceptions, commitments and agreements reached by senior leaders and by ministries, agencies and sectors of the two countries had been implemented in earnest, providing a firm political foundation for bilateral relations, he said.

Building on this political trust, economic interests have become increasingly intertwined, with many notable achievements. Japan has consistently been one of Vietnam's leading economic partners and its largest provider of official development assistance (ODA).

An increasing number of Japanese businesses in high-tech sectors, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), has shown interest in and expanded their operations in Vietnam. Major Japanese retail groups, notably AEON, has regarded Vietnam as a key market while also helping Vietnamese products gain deeper access to the Japanese market, which has particularly stringent quality requirements.

Cooperation in energy security and green transition, especially projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), is also being actively promoted by both sides, he noted.

Science-technology and innovation have emerged as as a new pillar of bilateral cooperation. The two sides have been implementing practical initiatives ranging from joint research and semiconductor workforce training to cooperation in space technology, while seeking to expand into new areas such as AI and quantum technology.

Meanwhile, joint projects on digital transformation, green transition, renewable energy and disaster prevention and control were also making effective progress, he said.

He also highlighted the increasingly close ties between the peoples and among localities of the two countries. Vietnam and Japan now have more than 100 pairs of localities with established cooperation ties. In 2026 alone, more than 10 large-scale festivals had been held in the two countries, helping promote mutual understanding, cultural exchanges and friendship between their peoples.

The nearly 700,000 Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Japan had also become an important bridge connecting the two countries and their peoples. The increasingly close bonds between the two peoples constituted one of the most enduring and vibrant foundations of bilateral relations, he said.

Alongside bilateral cooperation, Vietnam and Japan have stepped up coordination at regional and international forums, regularly exchanging views on issues of mutual concern and strengthening coordination on regional and international matters.

Vu expressed his expectation that, building on the achievements made, Vietnam and Japan would continue to uphold the spirit of trust, sincerity and mutual benefit, taking bilateral relations to a new level through deeper political trust, closer economic cooperation, breakthroughs in science and technology, and stronger bonds between their peoples.

He said this is also the deeper meaning of the spirit of “partnership and co-creation” that the two countries should continue to nurture for the benefit of their peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #President To Lam #Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu #Japan #Vietnam - Japan relations Japan
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

A performance at the 2026 Cultural and Artistic Exchange Programme for the Spring Border Festival between Lao Cai (Vietnam) and Honghe (China) (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Party directive calls for strengthening people-to-people diplomacy

People-to-people diplomacy is a key, regular task of the entire political system and people. People’s organisations, citizens, businesses, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, artists and overseas Vietnamese are at its centre and are the principal actors and direct participants in implementation, according to a new directive of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.

Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and President of the city's Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to strengthen cooperation with Russian localities

The Russian October Revolution laid the foundation for the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Russia. Despite ups and downs of history, the traditional Vietnam-Russia friendship has been strengthened and nurtured by generations, with bilateral ties elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

An overview of the 14th Vietnam–US Defence Policy Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

14th Vietnam–US Defence Policy Dialogue held in Washington DC

Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Truong Thang called for greater sharing of information, documents and memorabilia concerning Vietnamese servicemen killed or missing in action, as well as support in strengthening DNA identification capacity to accelerate Vietnam's 500-day campaign to intensify the search for, collection and identification of the remains of fallen soldiers.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long presents a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh to Abdelkrim Benmbarek, Secretary-General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN). (Photo: VNA)

Algeria holds a special place in Vietnamese hearts: Ambassador

The elevation of Vietnam–Algeria ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025 reflects strong political trust and the determination to usher bilateral cooperation into a new phase. The immediate priority is to translate this framework into concrete programmes and projects, particularly in defence, security, the economy, trade, investment, energy, agriculture, science and technology, said Ambassador Vu Duy Long.

Le Hong Phong Lower Secondary School in Ha Long ward, Quang Ninh city. Public science and technology organisations, public educational institutions, and non-profit private educational institutions are expected to be exempt from tax in accordance with government regulations. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments considered for rules on income, non-agricultural land use taxes

The draft law incorporates provisions on corporate and personal income tax exemptions for income generated from providing catering services for educational institutions and medical establishments, cases of non-agricultural land use tax exemption for educational institutions, and non-agricultural land use tax exemption for ethnic minorities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung receives Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Oman urged to open diplomatic missions soon

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung praised the outcomes of the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, held on November 4, and called on them to strengthen coordination, build political trust and promote exchanges of high-level and other delegations.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong (R) and Vice Admiral Aaron Beng inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore enhance defence cooperation

Highlighting the positive development of relations between the two countries and their militaries, General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, Chief of the VPA General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defence, noted that Vietnam and Singapore share strategic interests and considerable potential for cooperation, as well as a common commitment to peace, stability and prosperity.