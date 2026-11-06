Top leader receives new foreign ambassadors

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on the afternoon of November 6 received ambassadors of Luxembourg, Benin, Mauritania, Guinea, Lithuania, Botswana, the Maldives, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan and Estonia, who presented their credentials to officially assume their posts in Vietnam.



Warmly welcoming the ambassadors, the top leader said the year 2026 marks historic milestones: the 96th anniversary of the founding of the CPV, the 81st anniversary of the country’s establishment and 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).



From a country that endured decades of war and faced immense difficulties and challenges, Vietnam has emerged as a peaceful, unified, independent and self-reliant nation, with a dynamic economy, deep international integration and an increasingly prominent position in global production and supply chains.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his gratitude, saying that the Vietnamese people always remember and cherished the solidarity, support and invaluable assistance extended by international friends during the country's struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its subsequent efforts in national construction and development.



He stressed that 2026 marks Vietnam's entry into a new era of development, with two centenary goals. By 2030, the centenary of the Party's founding, Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry. By 2045, the centenary of the country's establishment, it aims to become a developed, high-income nation. During 2026-2030, Vietnam will strive to maintain annual economic growth in double digits, laying a solid foundation for the next phase of accelerated development.



Vietnam has established a development model that is self-reliant, resilient, innovative, humane, sustainable and internationally integrated. It places people at the centre, ensuring they genuinely benefit from the fruits of development; regards knowledge and education as top national priorities; and identifies cutting-edge science and technology, innovation, digital and green transformations, and the development and connectivity of strategic infrastructure as key drivers of economic restructuring and development in the new era.



The leader affirmed that, throughout its past development journey and in the years ahead, Vietnam had always attached particular importance to friendly, cooperative, effective, practical and mutually beneficial relations with countries and international partners, based on shared development. The country remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, peace, self-reliance and resilience, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, while striving to be a friend and reliable partner of all countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Expressing his pleasure at the achievements made by the countries in recent years, he said Vietnam wishes to work with them to further strengthen traditional friendship, historically close ties and multifaceted cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, shared responsibility and common development.



To deepen relations between Vietnam and the respective countries and make cooperation more substantive and effective in the coming period, General Secretary and President Lam called on the ambassadors to promote several areas of cooperation.



These include consolidating a firm political foundation and strengthening political trust on the basis of shared values, converging interests and a long-term vision for development, thereby ensuring stable and sustainable cooperation. This could be achieved through increased exchanges of delegations at all levels and across Party, State, Government, National Assembly, people-to-people, local and business channels.



He called for continued exchanges to renew and elevate the substance of cooperation in a flexible manner that responds to changing circumstances, creating practical value and benefits for both sides and helping one another participate more deeply in regional and global production and supply chains.



Vietnam wishes to step up cooperation with the countries in such areas as economy, trade and investment; cutting-edge science and technology applications, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, new materials, digital transformation, sustainable agriculture, the environment, energy and renewable energy, the marine economy and maritime transport, strategic infrastructure and logistics, education and training, human resources development, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, he said.



The Party and State leader underscored the need to maintain close coordination in promoting multilateral cooperation for a more interconnected world. All countries should join hands to address common challenges at both global and regional levels, contributing to the preservation of peace and stability and the promotion of sustainable development in all regions, he said.



He expressed his hope that the ambassadors, drawing on their extensive experience and standing, would actively contribute to realising these cooperation orientations. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and relevant agencies would stand alongside them, provide favourable conditions and offer all necessary support to help them successfully fulfil their missions in Vietnam./.