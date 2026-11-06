Politics

Vietnam highlights priorities to enhance UN peacekeeping effectiveness

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that Vietnam will continue to work closely with the UN and international partners to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of peacekeeping operations.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)
Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has highlighted three priorities for enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations.

Addressing a general debate on the comprehensive review of UN peacekeeping operations held on November 5 by the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Luu affirmed that peacekeeping operations remain an important UN tool for maintaining international peace and security, protecting civilians and supporting political processes.

First, political solutions must remain central. Missions should have clear and feasible mandates commensurate with available resources and comply with the UN’s fundamental principles. Transitions and withdrawals should be based on conditions on the ground and closely coordinated with host countries.
Second, the safety and security of peacekeeping personnel must be prioritised, alongside stronger capacity to respond to emerging threats. Budget-saving measures should not undermine the effective fulfilment of missions’ mandates.

Third, cooperation between the UN and regional organisations should be strengthened, the capacity of troop-contributing countries enhanced, and women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peacekeeping operations promoted.

Vietnam welcomes the Secretary-General’s review report on the future of UN peace operations, stressing that its recommendations should be given thorough consideration by member states in a constructive and inclusive manner, including through the role of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C-34).

Highlighting Vietnam’s increasingly active contributions through the deployment of military, police, medical and engineering personnel, including female peacekeepers, Luu affirmed that the country will continue to work closely with the UN and international partners to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of peacekeeping operations.

Representatives of UN bodies at the session underscored the important role of peacekeeping operations in maintaining international peace and security, while pointing to mounting challenges posed by complex conflicts, emerging security threats and financial constraints. They also discussed efforts to improve operational effectiveness, ensure the safety of personnel and promote reforms to better meet new demands./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu #peacekeeping operations #UN Fourth Committee #Vietnam's peacekeepers
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