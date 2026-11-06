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Vietnam Buddhist Sangha approves list of 235 members of Executive Council for 2026–2031 term

Upholding Buddhism’s spirit of compassion and relief for those in need, Buddhist monks, nuns and followers nationwide have actively engaged in disaster relief, assistance for disadvantaged people, care for the elderly, orphans and persons with disabilities, and the construction of charity houses, bridges, roads and schools. Social welfare programmes carried out during the 2022–2026 tenure had a total value of more than 7.5 trillion VND (293.1 million USD).

An overview of the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026–2031 (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026–2031 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The first working session of the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026–2031 tenure took place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6, bringing together more than 1,600 delegates representing over 65,000 Buddhist monks and nuns of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) at home and abroad.

At the event, delegates heard a report reviewing Buddhist affairs during the 2022–2026 period and a draft plan for the 10th tenure. The congress approved the addition of 23 Most Venerables to the Patronage Council, and elected 235 official and 40 alternate members to the VBS Executive Council for the 2026–2031 term.

In his opening remarks, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, President of the VBS Executive Council and head of the congress organising board, said that the congress was convened one year earlier than the ninth congress to consolidate the Sangha’s organisational structure in line with administrative restructuring and the implementation of the two-tier local administration model.

This was a practical requirement and reflected the Sangha’s responsibility to accompany the country’s development, he noted.

Upholding Buddhism’s spirit of compassion and relief for those in need, Buddhist monks, nuns and followers nationwide have actively engaged in disaster relief, assistance for disadvantaged people, care for the elderly, orphans and persons with disabilities, and the construction of charity houses, bridges, roads and schools.

Social welfare programmes carried out during the 2022–2026 tenure had a total value of more than 7.5 trillion VND (293.1 million USD).

The successful hosting of the 2025 UN Day of Vesak in Ho Chi Minh City marked an important milestone in the Sangha’s external relations, helping promote Vietnam’s image, people and culture internationally.

For the 2026-2031 tenure, the VBS aims to build a united, harmonious, disciplined and innovative organisation that develops sustainably. Its priorities include strengthening organisational discipline and governance, promoting digital transformation, preserving Vietnamese Buddhist cultural identity, expanding international engagement and enhancing charitable and social welfare activities.

The Sangha will also continue to uphold the tradition of patriotism and close association with the nation, contribute to the great national unity bloc, and step up efforts to protect the environment and respond to climate change.

The official plenary session of the 10th National Buddhist Congress is scheduled for the morning of November 7./.

VNA
#Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) #Buddhist affairs #Buddhist monks #Vietnam religions
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