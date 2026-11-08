Politics

NA President attends inauguration of projects at Tan Trao special national historical site

The 9.2-kilometre Tan Trao–Trung Yen revolutionary road was built with a total investment of 300 billion VND (12.7 million USD) from the central budget. Construction began in December 2025 and was completed in less than 11 months despite extremely challenging conditions.

Delegates at the inauguration ceremony of the Tan Trao–Trung Yen Revolutionary Road and the ATK Tan Trao Museum at the Tan Trao Special National Historical Site in Tan Trao commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on November 8. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the inauguration ceremony of the Tan Trao–Trung Yen Revolutionary Road and the ATK Tan Trao Museum at the Tan Trao Special National Historical Site in Tan Trao commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his wife, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and a working delegation, attended the inauguration ceremony of the Tan Trao–Trung Yen Revolutionary Road and the ATK Tan Trao Museum at the Tan Trao Special National Historical Site in Tan Trao commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on November 8.

The event held special significance as it coincided with the 80th anniversary of the National Assembly’s adoption of Vietnam’s first Constitution (November 9, 1946 – 2026), in response to Vietnam Law Day (November 9), ahead of the 81st anniversary of the first general election to elect the National Assembly of Vietnam (January 6, 1946 – 2027), and as part of activities marking the 195th anniversary of Tuyen Quang province’s founding (November 4, 1831 – 2026).

The 9.2-kilometre Tan Trao–Trung Yen revolutionary road was built with a total investment of 300 billion VND (12.7 million USD) from the central budget. Construction began in December 2025 and was completed in less than 11 months despite extremely challenging conditions.

The ATK Tan Trao Museum was built with a total investment of 95 billion VND. Featuring four thematic exhibition areas, the museum incorporates modern technology, refined artistic design and a solemn atmosphere. It serves both as a repository of the nation's invaluable historical memories and as a testament to Tuyen Quang’s position as the Capital of the Liberation Zone and the Capital of the Resistance.

According to provincial authorities, the two projects offer not only transport, cultural and tourism benefits but also help connect historical landmarks, preserve revolutionary memories and pass on the nation's traditional values to future generations. The province will continue to oversee the effective management, operation and utilisation of the facilities, integrate museum activities with the network of historical sites, improve services for residents and visitors, and develop heritage tourism linked with revolutionary tradition education.

vnanet_potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tran-thanh-man-tri-an-cac-bac-tien-boi-cach-mang-tai-tuyen-quang-9139673.jpg
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, his wife Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and the delegation offer incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and revolutionary leaders at the Memorial House dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and revolutionary predecessors within the Tan Trao Special National Historical Site. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, the NA President, his wife and the delegation laid flowers at the ‘President Ho Chi Minh in Tan Trao’ statue and offered incense at Tan Trao Communal House.

The statue was sculpted based on archival photographs of President Ho Chi Minh during his nearly six years living and working in Tuyen Quang. The project carries profound political and cultural significance, reflecting the Party, State and people’s respect and gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions. It also serves as a prominent feature of the cultural and historical landscape of the Tan Trao Special National Historical Site.

The Tan Trao Communal House was the venue of the Tan Trao National Congress on August 16–17, 1945. The congress brought together more than 60 delegates representing all three regions of the country – the North, Central and South – as well as patriotic political parties, prominent personalities, intellectuals, mass organisations, ethnic groups, religious communities and oerseas Vietnamese.

At the Memorial House dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and revolutionary predecessors within the Tan Trao Special National Historical Site, the delegation offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and revolutionary leaders who had lived and worked in Tuyen Quang during the pre- uprising period and the nine-year resistance war against French colonialists.

On the morning of November 8, President Man, his wife and the delegation also paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang at his Memorial House./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Tuyen Quang #Tan Trao special national historical site #NA President Tran Thanh Man #ATK Tan Trao Museum Tuyen Quang
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