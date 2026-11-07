Vietnamese culture shines at festival in Australia

Perth (VNA) - Nearly 4,000 people attended Vietnamese Culture Day 2026, themed “Viet Nam in Full Colours", at Forrest Place in central Perth, Western Australia, on November 7, enjoying a showcase of Vietnamese culture and arts.



The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Perth, the Australia-Vietnam Talent Network (AVTN) and Global Trade Connection.



In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh described culture as the soul of the nation, as well as Vietnam's spiritual foundation and endogenous strength in the new era. He stressed the need to preserve and promote national identity, strengthen the great national solidarity bloc, connect Vietnamese communities worldwide and promote the country's international image.



He said the event held special significance as it came ahead of the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference (November 24, 1946) and the first Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) this year.



The Consul General called on the Vietnamese community to preserve the language, family traditions and national values, actively promote Vietnamese culture internationally and encourage creativity to bring national culture closer to the world while harmonising tradition with modernity.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese communities abroad are an inseparable part of the nation and a “living bridge” linking Vietnam with the world.





An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

The art programme, featuring performers from Vietnam and Australia, was a major highlight of the event. Kicking off with “Bonjour Vietnam” in French, English and Vietnamese, it showcased the richness and diversity of Vietnamese culture.



The performances featured folk songs, traditional Central Highlands music played on the T’rung bamboo xylophone, and hat chau van (ritual singing). A fashion show featuring contemporary designs inspired by the traditional attire of Vietnam’s ethnic groups also offered a fresh take on the country’s cultural heritage.



Modern music and dance performances added to the festive atmosphere at Forrest Place. The diverse styles and participation of performers across generations showcased the dynamism and vitality of Vietnamese culture.



Young people, Vietnamese students in Australia and Australians of Vietnamese descent also contributed to the event by organising activities, coordinating volunteers and performing on stage, expressing pride in their heritage and helping promote Vietnamese culture to wider audiences.



More than a community event, Vietnamese Culture Day 2026 in Perth provided an opportunity to promote cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges. The enthusiastic response from Western Australian audiences to Vietnamese performances and cuisine highlighted the country's cultural appeal, while helping strengthen mutual understanding and trust and deepen the social foundations of the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.