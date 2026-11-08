Politics

General Secretary and President To Lam meets Vietnamese experts, intellectuals in Japan

The top leader expressed his pleasure at meeting outstanding Vietnamese professionals, saying that the occasion provides an opportunity to review achievements and discuss ways to better connect knowledge, experience and resources between Vietnam and the Vietnamese expert community in Japan.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lamn addresses the meeting with Vietnamese experts and intellectual in Japan. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lamn addresses the meeting with Vietnamese experts and intellectual in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation met with representatives of the Vietnamese expert and intellectual community working in strategic fields in Japan on the afternoon of November 8 (local time) as part of his official visit.

Addressing the meeting, the top leader expressed his pleasure at meeting outstanding Vietnamese professionals, saying that the occasion provides an opportunity to review achievements and discuss ways to better connect knowledge, experience and resources between Vietnam and the Vietnamese expert community in Japan.

He stressed that amid profound global changes driven by science - technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Vietnamese intellectual community abroad are playing an increasingly important role, particularly in Japan, one of the world's leading scientific and technological powers.

The Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is in a phase of positive, substantive and effective development, underpinned by a high level of political trust across all areas. Science - technology and innovation are emerging as new pillars of bilateral cooperation, he said.

The leader briefed the participants on Vietnam’s issuance of various resolutions and decrees to promote the attraction and effective use of overseas Vietnamese experts and intellectuals. A conclusion on attracting and utilising talent in strategic sectors to support rapid and sustainable development was also adopted at the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee.

He expressed confidence that the Vietnamese expert and intellectual network in Japan will continue to grow and become an important bridge in advancing Vietnam's knowledge- and technology-driven development.

vnanet_potal-vietnam-leader-japan-experts.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President
﻿To Lam and delegates. (Photo: VNA)

The General Secretary and President expressed his desire to hear recommendations from Vietnamese experts and intellecturals in Japan on strengthening the tripartite linkage between the State, businesses and universities to attract more Japanese investment projects with high technological content and added value. He suggested promoting research and development, technology transfer and high-quality human resources training in Vietnam, while strengthening business connections between the two countries.

He urged the expansion of networks connecting Vietnamese and Japanese experts to serve as bridges for bilateral cooperation in areas where Japan has strengths and Vietnam has growing needs, such as innovation, space technology, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technology, marine science and the marine economy, digital technology, rare earth exploration and development, medical technology, advanced biotechnology, and hydrogen-powered high-tech agriculture.

Experts were encouraged to share research findings that could help improve labour productivity in Vietnam and offer recommendations on addressing bottlenecks in institutional frameworks, the investment environment, infrastructure, human resources and technological capacity.

At the meeting, Vietnamese experts working in semiconductors, AI, quantum technology, robotics and biomedicine shared proposals for developing strategic technologies. They also presented specific products and projects contributing directly to Vietnam's development and promoting bilateral scientific and technological cooperation.

Expressing their commitment to the homeland, the experts pledged to contribute to national development in the spirit of Resolution 57 by helping train strong research teams, establish laboratories, promote university-business partnerships and jointly develop technologies and products that Vietnam needs.

At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said the Vietnamese expert and intellectual community in Japan has grown steadily in both size and quality. There are currently more than 260 Vietnamese scientists in Japan holding professorships, associate professorships or doctoral degrees, while nearly 1,000 experts have been recognised in Japan for their high-level expertise in science, technology and management. Many have gained extensive experience in research, technology development and the commercialisation of research findings./.

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