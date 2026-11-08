Vietnam, Japan poised to shape new economic partnership: Japanese expert

Tokyo (VNA) - Vietnam and Japan should build a more equal and mutually beneficial economic partnership, with both sides contributing to joint business activities and development projects, Prof. Kenichi Ohno from Japan’s National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) has said, outlining recommendations for Vietnam to achieve its future development goals.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Tokyo ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to Japan, Ohno highlighted prospects for bilateral economic cooperation and Vietnam’s development priorities.

Vietnam's progress in income levels and technological capabilities has opened up a new phase in bilateral economic ties, with both countries shifting from a model centred on Japanese support for Vietnam to one of jointly developing and operating business activities, he said, noting that this shift reflected Vietnam's development achievement.

The expert expressed hope that leaders of both countries will acknowledge this shift and outline a forward-looking vision for new bilateral economic relations based on equality and mutual contributions, supported by concrete policies and investment projects.

Regarding Vietnam’s goals of achieving double-digit growth and becoming a high-income country by 2045, he said the country has set appropriate development orientations through the CPV’s resolutions on science and technology, international integration, infrastructure, local development and urban renewal.

The priority now is to improve policymaking to translate these goals into tangible results. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in monitoring and advising Vietnam, he noted that weaknesses in policy formulation and implementation sometimes prevented initiatives from achieving their intended outcomes.

Based on his research into Asian and African economies, Ohno said policymaking quality is a key factor distinguishing countries that reach high-income status from those trapped in the middle-income bracket. He suggested Vietnam study the policymaking approaches of Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore to strengthen its implementation capacity.

In industrial development, he emphasised the need to master imported technologies and build domestic technical expertise rather than rely on foreign specialists. Japan and the Republic of Korea have shown how technology imports could be combined with the development of indigenous capabilities.

He also recommended that Vietnam continue developing multiple industries simultaneously while advancing across different levels of technology. Amid global economic uncertainty and shrinking free trade, he noted, Vietnam should maintain light-industry exports while advancing heavy industry, chemicals, information technology, AI, finance and services; and combine export promotion with import substitution. He showed his belief that Vietnam has the capacity to pursue this approach despite the considerable effort required.

Regarding labour cooperation, Ohno noted that Japan's continued demand for workers offers cooperation opportunities for both sides. Japan should recognise Vietnamese workers as an important part of its society, support their integration and prevent xenophobia. Vietnam, meanwhile, should improve overseas labour placement mechanisms and protect workers from misinformation and excessive fees.

For infrastructure development, he advised Vietnam to select Japanese partners based on their specific strengths, including construction quality, equipment support, economic efficiency, pricing, maintenance and personnel training.

Ohno also highlighted prospects for joint investment and operation in new energy, semiconductors and advanced material projects. He said the two governments should agree on industrial policies, promote business networking and information sharing, remove regulatory barriers and provide incentives and financial support for priority projects.

He stressed that Vietnam also needs to improve policy transparency, predictability and the business environment.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has identified four pillars for supporting Vietnam's new growth model, including developing science and technology human resources, particularly in digital transformation; strengthening Vietnamese enterprises’ capacity; improving the investment environment; and developing strategic infrastructure. Ohno called for new flagship projects with clear outcomes and significance for both countries, he revealed.

The expert hoped Vietnam's development achievements will provide a foundation for a new economic partnership with Japan, based on equal contributions, complementary strengths and greater opportunities for shared growth./.