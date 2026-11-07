Business

US to send largest-ever agricultural trade mission to Vietnam

The USDA’s statistics show that Vietnam was the seventh-largest export market for American agricultural and related products in 2025, with import turnover of nearly 5.6 billion USD. The US’s 2025 agricultural exports to Vietnam increased 38% from 2024.

Nectarines from California are on sale at a supermarket in Washington, D.C (Photo: VNA)
Nectarines from California are on sale at a supermarket in Washington, D.C (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C., (VNA) - The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) on November 6 announced that it will send a agribusiness trade mission comprising representatives from 43 companies and 37 agricultural trade and industry organisations to Ho Chi Minh City from November 9-12.

Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Alexander Vaden will lead the delegation, the largest ever to Vietnam in the FAS’s history. The mission will connect American exporters directly with Vietnamese buyers, importers and distributors to expand sales opportunities in one of Asia’s most dynamic and growing markets.

According to Vaden, Vietnam is already one of the biggest agricultural export markets of the US, and there’s enormous opportunity to expand that footprint. This mission brings a diverse group of American businesses and industry leaders face-to-face with willing buyers, developing the lasting commercial partnerships that benefit the US’s hardworking farmers, ranchers and producers and overseas consumers, while reinforcing a diverse global supply chain.

The USDA’s statistics show that Vietnam was the seventh-largest export market for American agricultural and related products in 2025, with import turnover of nearly 5.6 billion USD. The US’s 2025 agricultural exports to Vietnam increased 38% from 2024.

Strong demand for US cotton, soybeans and feed ingredients supports Vietnam's expanding manufacturing and livestock sectors, while rising incomes and growth in food retail and processing are creating new opportunities for American fruit, dairy, meat and specialty products.

FAS said Vietnam’s expanding biofuels market and ethanol blending requirements are also creating new opportunities for US corn growers and ethanol producers, building on recent USDA trade engagement and bolstering growing demand.

During the mission, participants will take part in business-to-business meetings, market briefings, site visits and promotional events designed to introduce American products to Vietnamese consumers and strengthen existing commercial relationships.

The agribusiness trade mission to Vietnam is part of the USDA’s ongoing efforts to expand agricultural trade across Southeast Asia, following its “Trade Reciprocity for US Manufacturers and Producers” (TRUMP) trade mission to Vietnam last March./.

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