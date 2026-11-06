Business

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 to take place soon

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 is scheduled for November 11 in Ho Chi Minh City as one of a series of specialised activities designed to help Vietnamese food businesses keep abreast of policy developments, improve their ability to meet international standards and expand opportunities to participate in global supply chains.

At the opening of the Food Expo Vietnam 2025 (Photo: VNA)
At the opening of the Food Expo Vietnam 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Food Forum 2026 is scheduled for November 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City as part of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition (Vietnam Foodexpo).

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Swiss Import Promotion Programme (SIPPO), the Vietnam Packaging Association (VINPAS), will jointly organise the event.

According to the organising committee, the forum is one of a series of specialised activities designed to help Vietnamese food businesses keep abreast of policy developments, improve their ability to meet international standards and expand opportunities to participate in global supply chains. Participants will include experts from the Vietnam SPS Office, SIPPO, VINPAS and Eurofins, as well as representatives of European embassies and consulates general in Vietnam.

At the forum, delegates and experts will examine in depth regulations governing imported food products and emerging consumer trends, while directly addressing difficulties faced by businesses seeking access to European retail systems and distribution channels. Alongside policy updates, the event will share practical lessons from leading exporters, helping domestic businesses adopt new approaches to product development and branding and make effective use of the advantages offered by new-generation free trade agreements.

Through detailed analysis and practical insights from leading exporters, the forum will enable businesses to adopt innovative approaches to product development, brand building, and the strategic use of new-generation free trade agreements. These elements are crucial for enhancing the value of Vietnamese food products, meeting key markets' standards, and securing a stronger presence in international supply chains.

In addition to professional exchanges, the event will provide an opportunity for businesses to meet experts, connect with trade promotion organisations and European partners, and explore cooperation and trade opportunities amid ongoing changes in global supply chains.

The European Union (EU) is currently one of the key export markets for Vietnam’s food industry. However, it also imposes increasingly stringent requirements on food safety, traceability, labelling and, in particular, packaging sustainability.

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 will allow businesses to update their knowledge of consumer trends, product development orientations and new EU market requirements. Discussions will focus on regulations governing imported food, food safety, sustainable packaging, labelling and traceability, as well as specific requirements set by European importers, distributors and retail chains.

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency expects the forum to strengthen links between Vietnamese businesses and European organisations and partners, combining trade exhibition and networking activities with efforts to improve compliance with international standards. This is expected to provide fresh impetus for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s food industry in the new period./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam Food Forum 2026 #Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition #Vietnam Foodexpo
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