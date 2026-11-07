Business

Japanese media highlight prospects for stronger Vietnam-Japan relations

The top Vietnamese leader’s upcoming visit will mark a new milestone in translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World into practical cooperation programmes, towards lifting the bilateral ties to a new level.

The article on Nikkei Asia (Screenshot)
The article on Nikkei Asia (Screenshot)

Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese media have highlighted prospects for stronger Vietnam-Japan ties ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Japan from November 8-11, with new cooperation agreements expected in strategic areas including nuclear energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-quality human resource development.

The cooperation initiatives under preparation are expected to contribute to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World between the two countries, they said.

Nikkei Asia reported that Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and General Secretary and President Lam are expected to discuss a plan to boost new-generation nuclear energy cooperation at their talks slated for November 9.

The two countries are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to introduce small modular reactor (SMR) technology in Vietnam from 2040. Japan will help with technology transfer and human resource training to help Vietnam access advanced nuclear power technologies, the Japanese daily said.

Nikkei Asia noted that Vietnam is currently the only country in the region to have a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation agreement with Japan, providing a legal basis for the supply of related equipment and materials. The planned SMR cooperation could also pave the way for Japan to resume its involvement in Vietnam's nuclear power development programme, supporting the Southeast Asian country's long-term energy security and sustainable development.

The two countries are also expected to sign a loan agreement for a high-efficiency combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in southern Vietnam, which will use both gas and steam turbines to improve power generation efficiency and meet rising energy demand.

A memorandum of understanding on AI research and development is expected to be signed, with Japan supporting Vietnam’s initiative to train 100 doctoral-level AI experts, Nikkei Asia reported.

These areas of cooperation reflect the two countries' focus on promoting collaboration in strategic technologies, alongside high-quality human resource development and stronger research and innovation capabilities.

Meanwhile, NetIB-News highlighted Vietnam’s economic and technological progress and prospects for expanded bilateral cooperation, citing economic growth of over 8% in 2025 and strong performance in the first half of 2026. It said that bilateral trade exceeded 50 billion USD last year, creating a solid foundation for the two countries to expand cooperation.

The article highlighted Vietnam's shift towards a development model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as a new basis for cooperation with Japan.

It noted that bilateral ties are expanding beyond trade, investment and industrial production into energy, critical minerals, semiconductors, AI, green transition and human resources development. Japan's strengths in technology, capital and management experience complement Vietnam's dynamic market, young workforce and international economic integration, creating opportunities for higher-value cooperation.

Cooperation is also deepening across government agencies, localities, businesses, universities and communities, the article said, adding that more than 680,000 Vietnamese people living in Japan serve as an important bridge for exchanges and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Looking ahead, the article underscored the importance of high-level exchanges in 2026, particularly PM Takaichi Sanae's visit to Vietnam in May, in strengthening political trust and expanding cooperation.

It said the top Vietnamese leader’s upcoming visit will mark a new milestone in translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World into practical cooperation programmes, towards lifting the bilateral ties to a new level./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Japanese media #Vietnam-Japan ties #artificial intelligence (AI) Japan
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

See more

At the opening of the Food Expo Vietnam 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 to take place soon

Vietnam Food Forum 2026 is scheduled for November 11 in Ho Chi Minh City as one of a series of specialised activities designed to help Vietnamese food businesses keep abreast of policy developments, improve their ability to meet international standards and expand opportunities to participate in global supply chains.

Many foreign-invested enterprises have chosen Yen Phong Industrial Park in Bac Ninh city as a destination for their manufacturing and business operations. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh seeks to attract high-quality investment, create fresh appeal

Bac Ninh aims to attract projects that participate in global production and supply chains, apply advanced and green technologies, and support industries. Priority sectors include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technology, robotics, new materials and renewable energy.

Col. Nguyen Ba Son, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cyber Security, speaks at the event. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Vietnam studies pilot system to trace cash flows in fraud cases

A representative of the Vietnam Banks Association said AI can help banks spot customer needs, detect unusual transactions and improve credit scoring. But poorly standardised input data or inadequately controlled AI models can create new risks in decision making and data protection.

The Vietnam Culture and Tourism Association in Europe (VNCT) signs a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Hoan Kiem Tourism Association. (Photo: VNA)

Responsible tourism key to tapping European market

Tran Doan The Duy, General Director of Vietravel Tourism JSC (Vietravel), said Vietnam is seeing strong growth in international arrivals, with Europe among its fastest-growing source markets and the UK recording particularly positive results.

Tsuchibashi Akito, Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (JCCI) (Photo: VNA)

Japanese businesses pledge long-term partnership with Vietnam: expert

Tsuchibashi Akito said the upcoming official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to open a new vision for the next 50 years of bilateral cooperation and further deepen the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Processing shrimp for export (Photo: VNA)

VIFTA widens room for Vietnamese goods in Israel

Israel is a key Middle East market, with a developed economy, high per-capita income and demand for a diversified import mix. It is a potential outlet for Vietnamese farm produce, food, seafood, apparel, footwear and consumer goods.

Representatives of European businesses at the meeting with Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien in Hanoi on November 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, European firms seek to boost investment, business links

NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien appreciated the European business community's contributions to Vietnam's socio-economic development, particularly in investment, technology transfer, production capacity building and high-quality human resources training.

Consumers shop at the 2026 Consumer Week. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Drastic measures taken to protect consumer data in cyberspace

Under the Law on Personal Data Protection and the Law on Protection of Consumers' Rights, consumers are entitled to be informed, give or withdraw consent, and request the correction or deletion of their personal data, regardless of where it is processed.

A customer uses a smartphone to make a payment at a LOTTE mart in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s cross-border QR payments gain traction

Cross-border QR payments are widening Vietnam’s tourism, retail and services links to international markets. But turning cost and technology gains into business results requires a broader acceptance network, transactions tied to sales management and end-to-end operational security.

The German delegation and Can Tho officials poses for a group photo at the meeting on November 5, 32026. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, Germany step up cooperation in green economy, logistics

Can Tho hopes to continue receiving support from the German Ambassador, Consul General and GIZ in connecting it with cooperation programmes, experts and resources of Germany, particularly in sustainable agriculture and fisheries, water resource management, environmental protection, climate change response and circular economy development.

The signing ceremony for a comprehensive partnership between Da Nang and Vietjet for the 2026–2030 period on November 4, 32026. (Photo: Vietjet)

Da Nang, Vietjet sign comprehensive cooperation agreement for 2026–2030

This collaboration aims to strengthen the relationship between the two parties, leverage their respective strengths and resources, and jointly implement programmes and activities in areas of mutual interest—all in alignment with the city’s development orientation and Vietjet’s operational strategy.

Cutting the excise tax on petrol is expected to help reduce costs for households and businesses. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Energy price cuts to help curb inflation, boost growth: experts

The Government's decision to cut the average retail electricity price by 2% and reduce the petrol excise taxes to zero percent from November 1 is expected to ease cost pressures on consumer prices and support economic activity, particularly for businesses facing high input costs.