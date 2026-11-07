VNA proposes four consensus points, five joint actions for responsible AI use in journalism

Beijing (VNA) - Vietnam News Agency (VNA) General Director Vu Viet Trang has proposed four points of consensus and five joint actions for media organisations to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism.



She made the proposals while addressing the 7th World Media Summit, which officially opened in Beijing on November 7 under the theme "Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action."



Jointly organised by Xinhua News Agency and the Beijing municipal government, the November 5-9 event has drawn nearly 500 representatives from nearly 330 mainstream media outlets, think tanks and government bodies from 112 countries and regions, as well as the United Nations and other international organisations.



At the summit, delegates discussed a range of issues, including the inclusive development of AI and the transformation of global media; dialogue and cooperation in the media sector to address challenges posed by AI; AI's role in creating new opportunities for exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations; “AI+”; and building a new consensus on global media governance.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang addresses the plenary session of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing on November 7, 2026. Photo: VNA

In her address, titled “Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: From Consensus to Action,” Trang said as Vietnam’s national news agency, VNA is committed to providing the public with accurate, timely and reliable information. To fulfil this mission in today’s rapidly evolving digital media landscape, it has pursued digital transformation across three key areas: technological infrastructure, news production, and human resource development.



The agency has applied AI in its journalistic operations and is continuing to promote research into AI applications as useful tools to support journalists, she noted.



Drawing on VNA’s practical experience, Trang proposed four points of consensus that media organisations need to reach. They include respecting the truth and build public trust in the digital age, upholding professional ethics and responsibility when using AI, protecting the shared interests of the media ecosystem, and putting people and the public interest at the centre of AI use.



To translate this consensus into action, the VNA General Director also proposed five joint actions for media organisations, including developing common principles for the governance of AI in journalism and the media, building journalists’ digital skills, and creating ways to cooperate across borders in verifying information and responding to false and misleading content.



Media organissation should share information and practical solutions so that media organisations can earn fair and lawful income from their copyrighted content; and put audiences at the centre of digital journalism and media, and work together to deliver the real value of journalism to the public, she added.

The 7th World Media Summit draws nearly 500 representatives from nearly 330 mainstream media outlets, think tanks and government bodies from 112 countries and regions, as well as the United Nations and other international organisations. Photo: VNA

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of Xinhua News Agency (November 7, 1931 – 2026), Trang extended her warmest congratulations to Xinhua, a news agency with which VNA has maintained close, longstanding and fruitful ties for more than 60 years.



“We wish Xinhua continued success as it develops into a world-class, new-type all-media agency and plays a leading role in shaping the flow of information in today's world,” she said.



On this occasion, the VNA leader also met and held discussions with delegates attending the summit, and visited the Zhongguancun Exhibition Centre and several cultural sites in Beijing. She also paid a visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in China./.