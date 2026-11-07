NA President calls for building dignified, strong and progressive Vietnam Buddhist Sangha

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man called on the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) to build a dignified, strong and progressive organisation, while strengthening discipline, promoting innovation and improving governance effectiveness and efficiency, while addressing the opening of the 10th National Buddhist Congress on November 7.



The Congress, for the 2026-2031 tenure, officially opened at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme of “Discipline – Innovation – Effectiveness – Efficiency.”



Leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front sent flower arrangements to congratulate the Congress, which coincides with the 45th founding anniversary of the VBS.



The Congress is tasked with reviewing and assessing Buddhist affairs during the ninth tenure, evaluating achievements and shortcomings, drawing lessons and adopting orientations and action programmes for the new tenure.



In particular, it will supplement members of the Patronage Council, elect the 10th-tenure Executive Council to continue leading the organisation, and consider and approve amendments to its Charter, the list of clerical promotions and other key Buddhist affairs.



In his congratulatory address, National Assembly President Man noted that Buddhism currently has the largest number of followers among religions in Vietnam and exerts a positive influence on social life, contributing to enriching and deepening the country's traditional cultural and ethical values.



Guided by the principle of “Dharma – Nation – Socialism,” the VBS has upheld its traditions and continued to grow in all aspects, he said, adding it has taken the lead in patriotic emulation movements, promoted solidarity among religions and affirmed the inseparable bond between Buddhism and the nation.



As a trusted member organisation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Sangha has made important contributions to building, strengthening and promoting the great national unity bloc. It has actively joined people from all walks of life in developing a stronger and more prosperous country and improving people's well-being and happiness.



On behalf of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders, NA President Man acknowledged and highly appreciated the VBS’s achievements and the significant contributions made by Buddhist monks, nuns and followers nationwide during the past tenure.



He affirmed that the Party and State have consistently paid attention to religious affairs and introduced numerous policies and laws to safeguard people's freedom of belief and religion.



On April 23, 2026, at the first session of the 16th National Assembly, lawmakers unanimously approved the revised Law on Belief and Religion, with 100% of deputies present voting in favour.



The law provides a legal foundation for consistently implementing policies that respect and protect people's freedom of belief and religion, as well as their right not to follow any religion; ensure equality among religions; and guarantee that religious activities comply with the law and the charters and regulations of religious organisations recognised by the State.



Affirming the standing of Vietnam's sole Buddhist organisation



The 10th National Buddhist Congress is a major event for Vietnamese Buddhism, marking a new stage in the development of the VBS.



NA President Man commended the Sangha for choosing “Discipline – Innovation – Effectiveness – Efficiency” as the Congress theme, saying its orientations are well suited to developments in the global and regional landscape and Vietnam's new phase of development.



He called on the Congress to focus discussions to reach consensus in both determination and action across the Sangha to address existing shortcomings and successfully achieve the goals set for the new tenure.



“The Sangha should affirm its standing as Vietnam's sole Buddhist organisation representing Vietnamese monks, nuns and followers at home and abroad,” he said.



He further called on the VBS to continue directing and uniting Vietnamese monks, nuns and Buddhist followers in patriotic emulation movements, remaining closely connected with and accompanying the nation, thereby making active contributions to national unity and harmony as well as to world peace.



He expressed his hope that religious dignitaries and followers of all religions would continue to uphold solidarity and join hands with the country, while effectively combating and foiling all schemes to exploit religious issues to undermine national unity.



On this occasion, the top legislator called on the Government, ministries and central agencies, as well as local authorities to pay regular attention to religious affairs and properly implement the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws on religion.



At the Congress, on behalf of the Party and State leadership, NA President Man presented the First-Class Labour Order to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, along with First-, Second- and Third-Class Labour Orders to collectives and individuals within the organisation.



During the past tenure, the VBS made substantial efforts and successfully fulfilled its set goals and plans. Religious activities remained stable and complied with the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws.



The Sangha and its monks and nuns actively participated in patriotic emulation movements, including new-style rural area development, civilised urban development, drug and crime prevention, public security and order, environmental protection, and disaster and epidemic response.



They also contributed to healthcare, education, vocational training, social assistance, social welfare and charitable and humanitarian activities.

For the 2026-2031 tenure, the Sangha has set the goal of building a united, harmonious, disciplined, innovative and sustainably developing organisation.



Its immediate priorities include further strengthening its organisational structure, reinforcing discipline, upholding Buddhist precepts and moral conduct, improving governance effectiveness and efficiency, and enhancing the accountability of its leaders.



The Sangha will also continue to renew its methods of spreading Buddhism, bringing the Buddhist values of compassion, wisdom and mindfulness into everyday life./.

VNA