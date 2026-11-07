Travel

Quang Tri bets on Cua Viet-Cua Tung-Con Co Island triangle to scale marine economy

The central province of Quang Tri is positioning the Cua Viet-Cua Tung-Con Co Island triangle as a new engine of marine economic growth, capitalising on its seaports, fisheries logistics, tourism, maritime transport, islands and a resource-rich ecosystem.

The anchorage for fishing vessels in Phu Hoi hamlet, Nam Cua Viet commune, Quang Tri province (Photo:VNA)
The anchorage for fishing vessels in Phu Hoi hamlet, Nam Cua Viet commune, Quang Tri province (Photo:VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri is positioning the Cua Viet-Cua Tung-Con Co Island triangle as a new engine of marine economic growth, capitalising on its seaports, fisheries logistics, tourism, maritime transport, islands and a resource-rich ecosystem.

The plan is to squeeze value from each site and tighten links across infrastructure, services, logistics and tourism. That will support the 14th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 20-NQ/TW on building Vietnam into a strong maritime nation.

Fisheries logistics: from shelter to hub

The triangle’s assets are different but complementary. All the three share a common role as emerging hubs for fisheries logistics services and storm shelters for fishing vessels from provinces and cities across central Vietnam.

Quang Tri will spend 400 billion VND (15.38 million USD) in 2026-2028 to upgrade and expand the Con Co Island storm-shelter anchorage. Con Co is a frontline island with strategic value, making the upgrade necessary for economic development and national defence.

The current shelter is small, covering about 3ha and taking only vessels under 300 CV, with capacity for just over 100 boats. It is often overloaded when vessels seek shelter. Sitting on the offshore island fringe in open sea, it is heavily exposed to waves, wind and currents.

From now to 2028, the shelter will be upgraded in sync with the fishing port and anchorage. Work includes an onshore wharf, the existing wharf, port channel, vessel turning area, dredging, the expansion of anchorage waters to nearly 7 ha, and an onshore breakwater to protect the northern logistics service area, among other items.

Tran Xuan Anh, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Con Co Special Zone People’s Committee, said the upgrade will widen operating space for vessels and complete logistics, rescue, transport and essential service infrastructure on the island.

Quang Tri has already invested hundreds of billions of VND into Cua Viet’s fishing ports and anchorages in 2020-2026. The Bac Cua Viet storm shelter in Cua Viet commune drew 120 billion VND and accommodates about 300 vessels up to 1,000 CV. Nam Cua Viet fishing port in Nam Cua Viet commune obtained 130 billion VND, expanding it from 1.3 ha to 6.4 ha and increasing simultaneous capacity from 5-6 vessels of 250 CV to 350 fishing vessels over 400 CV.

At Cua Tung, where the Ben Hai River meets the East Sea, the province upgraded and repaired Cua Tung fishing port’s wharf and warehouses with 50 billion VND, completed in 2025. It had earlier built the Cua Tung storm shelter inside the fishing port, with capacity for about 250 fishing vessels of various types.

Regional links and logistics

Cua Viet and Cua Tung are more than fisheries logistics sites. They are gateways for trade, seaport services, logistics, tourism and coastal services. Con Co Island adds marine island ecotourism and biodiversity conservation. The triangle links to the East-West Economic Corridor (National Highway 9), which connects Vietnam’s sea area directly with Laos, plus National Highway 1A, the North-South expressway, the coastal road and Quang Tri Airport, giving the province room to scale logistics and regional links.

At Cua Viet, seaports on both the northern and southern banks are being upgraded, expanded or newly built, shaping a coastal logistics ecosystem in southern Quang Tri. The north-bank port, with a capacity of more than 1.1 million tonnes a year, is being expanded. Quang Tri has committed 80 billion VND to technical infrastructure for site clearance, covering more than 11 ha for the port expansion and more than 5.2 ha for a resettlement area.

By early November, the resettlement area’s technical infrastructure, built to relocate 68 households from the Cua Viet port expansion zone, was largely complete. Hoang Nam, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said during a recent inspection that the project is important to Cua Viet port’s development and directly affects local livelihoods. He urged relevant units to clear bottlenecks and urgently complete the site clearance project.

Across from Cua Viet port, the CFG Nam Cua Viet wharf project in Nam Cua Viet commune, with about 530 billion VND worth of investment, is accelerating and is expected to start operations by the end of 2026. It has three dedicated wharves, can handle vessels up to 5,000 tonnes and has a throughput of 1.4 million tonnes a year.

On the Cua Viet-Con Co Island link, Cua Viet Port has been operating since June 2025, elevating the island's tourism and supporting broader economic activity. It is a major step toward the Cua Viet-Cua Tung-Con Co Island tourism triangle.

Quang Tri has asked the Government to add the Vinh Moc seaport in Cua Tung commune to the province’s seaport system under the national seaport master plan and the detailed 2021-2030 master plan, with a vision to 2050. Vinh Moc has a favourable location and deep, stable nearshore water, suitable for port construction. A port would directly connect the Cua Tung-Con Co Island tourism route. Notably, Cua Tung also sits near the banks of the Hien Luong-Ben Hai River, and the Vinh Moc Tunnels - both are special national relic sites, drawing large tourist flows./.

source
#biển đảo Việt Nam #BĐVN #Quang Tri #Cua Viet #Cua Trung #Con Co #marine #economy Quang Tri
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri studies UAV use for forest protection

Through the UAV pilot scheme at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Quang Tri aims to gradually expand technology applications in natural resource management, contributing to forest ecosystem protection and the long-term preservation of the World Natural Heritage site's values.

Using specialised equipment to detect and locate unexploded ordnance in the sandy area of Hai Lang, Quang Tri province. (File photo: VNA)

Quang Tri allocates 90 billion VND for landmine clearance in six communes

The central province of Quang Tri has approved an investment of 90 billion VND (3.48 million USD) for a landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance project for 2026-2030, aiming to clear approximately 2,400 hectares of land and provide safe ground for local socio-economic development.

See more

The Vietnam Culture and Tourism Association in Europe (VNCT) signs a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Hoan Kiem Tourism Association. (Photo: VNA)

Responsible tourism key to tapping European market

Tran Doan The Duy, General Director of Vietravel Tourism JSC (Vietravel), said Vietnam is seeing strong growth in international arrivals, with Europe among its fastest-growing source markets and the UK recording particularly positive results.

Cruise tourism in Cat Ba is a popular choice among visitors. Photo: VNA

Hai Phong aims to become attractive tourism destination

Hai Phong will develop high-quality, smart, green and creative tourism that reflects cultural identity and generates high added value. It is focusing on implementing this direction to unlock the potential of its marine and island resources, natural heritage and cultural assets.

International visitors enjoy taking photos at the Golden Bridge in Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo published by VNA)

Da Nang named among Lonely Planet's “Best in Travel 2027” list

Located in central Vietnam, Da Nang is “blessed with mountains, a long city beach and a cool vibe”. The Son Tra Peninsula offers peaceful natural surroundings and panoramic sea views, while the city’s beaches provide opportunities for swimming, relaxation and outdoor activities.

A foreign tourist experiences farmers’ daily watering activities in Tra Que vegetable village, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Green tourism boosts Da Nang’s competitiveness

Da Nang’s tourism sector continues to translate development objectives into concrete actions, promoting the city’s role as one of the three national tourism growth poles, together with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, identified in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW and relevant tourism development plans.

La Vuong Plateau seen from above. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai develops community-based tourism on La Vuong plateau

Perched over 700 metres above sea level in Hoai Nhon Bac ward of central Gia Lai province, La Vuong Plateau offers stunning views, a refreshing climate, and easy access, making it ideal for developing nature-based tourism that involves local communities and protects the natural environment.

Symphony of the Sea Season 3 will debut this November at Sunset Town with an expanded 12-jetski formation. (Photos: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc set for James Bond style high speed chase with 12 jetski formation

Scheduled to premiere this November, Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is already generating excitement through its rehearsal footage alone. With its expanded 12-jetski formation, Sunset Town offers visitors yet another reason to visit Phu Quoc: to experience thrilling sea chase sequences worthy of a James Bond blockbuster, only this time performed live, with roaring engines, precision choreography and fireworks unfolding right before their eyes.

Inside C2 Cave (Photo published by VNA)

Two volcanic caves in Lam Dong recognised as national relic sites

Two scenic sites in the Krong No volcanic cave system, both located in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province, have been recognised as national relic sites, Le Thi Truc Linh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced on October 30.

Quy Nhon needs a jolt from night-time economy (Photo: VNA)

From sea to nightlife: Quy Nhon burnishes tourism appeal

For the night economy to take off, Quy Nhon must clear institutional and policy bottlenecks and offer a more open environment for large companies to join. That is the strategic move that will let the city cement its status as a dynamic destination and break out on central Vietnam’s tourism map.

Vietnamese banh mi becomes a must-try for international visitors exploring Hanoi’s culinary scene. (Photo: VNA)

UK magazine spotlights Hanoi food tour starting at 4am

According to the article, beyond the food itself, the experience also offers an insight into local life. Small family-run eateries, plastic stools on pavements and residents having breakfast before heading to work provide an authentic glimpse into the daily routines of Hanoians.

Vietravel Airlines officially takes delivery of an Airbus A321 aircraft in Noi Bai International Airport on October 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines receives new aircraft, expands int’l network ahead of year-end peak

Since joining the T&T Group ecosystem in late 2024, Vietravel Airlines has gradually accelerated its restructuring, expanded its fleet and broadened its operations. The delivery of aircraft VN-A295 marks another step in the airline’s 2026 fleet development plan, aimed at increasing passenger transport capacity, strengthening operational flexibility and preparing for growth on a larger scale.

Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, one of the city’s most popular attractions drawing large numbers of international visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City builds global tourism brand as megacity

The city’s Resolution No. 62/2025/NQ-HDND on support policies for MICE tourism has provided an important framework for attracting business events through 2030. Ho Chi Minh City is targeting conferences, exhibitions and events in priority sectors such as finance, technology, innovation, logistics, healthcare, education, industry and the marine economy.