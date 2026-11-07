Quang Tri bets on Cua Viet-Cua Tung-Con Co Island triangle to scale marine economy

Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri is positioning the Cua Viet-Cua Tung-Con Co Island triangle as a new engine of marine economic growth, capitalising on its seaports, fisheries logistics, tourism, maritime transport, islands and a resource-rich ecosystem.

The plan is to squeeze value from each site and tighten links across infrastructure, services, logistics and tourism. That will support the 14th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 20-NQ/TW on building Vietnam into a strong maritime nation.

Fisheries logistics: from shelter to hub

The triangle’s assets are different but complementary. All the three share a common role as emerging hubs for fisheries logistics services and storm shelters for fishing vessels from provinces and cities across central Vietnam.

Quang Tri will spend 400 billion VND (15.38 million USD) in 2026-2028 to upgrade and expand the Con Co Island storm-shelter anchorage. Con Co is a frontline island with strategic value, making the upgrade necessary for economic development and national defence.

The current shelter is small, covering about 3ha and taking only vessels under 300 CV, with capacity for just over 100 boats. It is often overloaded when vessels seek shelter. Sitting on the offshore island fringe in open sea, it is heavily exposed to waves, wind and currents.

From now to 2028, the shelter will be upgraded in sync with the fishing port and anchorage. Work includes an onshore wharf, the existing wharf, port channel, vessel turning area, dredging, the expansion of anchorage waters to nearly 7 ha, and an onshore breakwater to protect the northern logistics service area, among other items.

Tran Xuan Anh, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Con Co Special Zone People’s Committee, said the upgrade will widen operating space for vessels and complete logistics, rescue, transport and essential service infrastructure on the island.

Quang Tri has already invested hundreds of billions of VND into Cua Viet’s fishing ports and anchorages in 2020-2026. The Bac Cua Viet storm shelter in Cua Viet commune drew 120 billion VND and accommodates about 300 vessels up to 1,000 CV. Nam Cua Viet fishing port in Nam Cua Viet commune obtained 130 billion VND, expanding it from 1.3 ha to 6.4 ha and increasing simultaneous capacity from 5-6 vessels of 250 CV to 350 fishing vessels over 400 CV.

At Cua Tung, where the Ben Hai River meets the East Sea, the province upgraded and repaired Cua Tung fishing port’s wharf and warehouses with 50 billion VND, completed in 2025. It had earlier built the Cua Tung storm shelter inside the fishing port, with capacity for about 250 fishing vessels of various types.

Regional links and logistics

Cua Viet and Cua Tung are more than fisheries logistics sites. They are gateways for trade, seaport services, logistics, tourism and coastal services. Con Co Island adds marine island ecotourism and biodiversity conservation. The triangle links to the East-West Economic Corridor (National Highway 9), which connects Vietnam’s sea area directly with Laos, plus National Highway 1A, the North-South expressway, the coastal road and Quang Tri Airport, giving the province room to scale logistics and regional links.

At Cua Viet, seaports on both the northern and southern banks are being upgraded, expanded or newly built, shaping a coastal logistics ecosystem in southern Quang Tri. The north-bank port, with a capacity of more than 1.1 million tonnes a year, is being expanded. Quang Tri has committed 80 billion VND to technical infrastructure for site clearance, covering more than 11 ha for the port expansion and more than 5.2 ha for a resettlement area.

By early November, the resettlement area’s technical infrastructure, built to relocate 68 households from the Cua Viet port expansion zone, was largely complete. Hoang Nam, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said during a recent inspection that the project is important to Cua Viet port’s development and directly affects local livelihoods. He urged relevant units to clear bottlenecks and urgently complete the site clearance project.

Across from Cua Viet port, the CFG Nam Cua Viet wharf project in Nam Cua Viet commune, with about 530 billion VND worth of investment, is accelerating and is expected to start operations by the end of 2026. It has three dedicated wharves, can handle vessels up to 5,000 tonnes and has a throughput of 1.4 million tonnes a year.

On the Cua Viet-Con Co Island link, Cua Viet Port has been operating since June 2025, elevating the island's tourism and supporting broader economic activity. It is a major step toward the Cua Viet-Cua Tung-Con Co Island tourism triangle.

Quang Tri has asked the Government to add the Vinh Moc seaport in Cua Tung commune to the province’s seaport system under the national seaport master plan and the detailed 2021-2030 master plan, with a vision to 2050. Vinh Moc has a favourable location and deep, stable nearshore water, suitable for port construction. A port would directly connect the Cua Tung-Con Co Island tourism route. Notably, Cua Tung also sits near the banks of the Hien Luong-Ben Hai River, and the Vinh Moc Tunnels - both are special national relic sites, drawing large tourist flows./.