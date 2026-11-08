Society

Vietnamese community in Japan urged to futher contribute to national development

Welcoming the Vietnamese community's efforts and contributions, the General Secretary and President affirmed that the Party and State will continue improving institutions and policies to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to engage more deeply in the country's socio-economic development and play a proactive role as partners and co-creators in nation-building.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 8. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has called on Vietnamese diplomatic missions and the Vietnamese community in Japan to strengthen solidarity, promote bilateral ties and make practical contributions to the country's development.

The top Vietnamese leader made the call at a meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 8, as part of his official visit to the country.

Sharing updates on Vietnam's socio-economic development, he said 2026 marks the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, opening a new phase of development.

Vietnam is working to implement major development policies and needs the contributions of scientists, experts, entrepreneurs and intellectuals with international experience, he said. Knowledge, technology, modern management practices and global networks are also essential to the country's progress.

Welcoming the Vietnamese community's efforts and contributions, the General Secretary and President affirmed that the Party and State will continue improving institutions and policies to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to engage more deeply in the country's socio-economic development and play a proactive role as partners and co-creators in nation-building.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-cung-phu-nhan-gap-go-cong-dong-nguoi-viet-nam-tai-nhat-ban-9140098.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam is with delegates at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed confidence that the Vietnamese community in Japan will continue to grow, integrate successfully into local society and maintain strong ties with their homeland.

The leader urged staff of Vietnamese representative agencies to thoroughly implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Party and State's policies. They should further strengthen their role as a bridge between the two countries, effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by their senior leaders, and contribute to making bilateral cooperation more substantive and effective.

He also stressed the need to improve community affairs and citizen protection, while providing timely support to Vietnamese nationals in Japan. Communications and education should encourage the community to strictly observe Japanese law, avoid actions that could adversely affect the sound relations between the two countries, and support one another in work and study.

Calling on Vietnamese people in Japan to uphold solidarity and mutual assistance, he encouraged them to expand Vietnamese-language education to preserve the language among younger generations. The community should also make practical contributions, in terms of both knowledge and resources, to national development and serve as a bridge of friendship between Vietnam and Japan.

He urged young Vietnamese people and students to make the most of their opportunities to study, conduct research and work in Japan, master advanced science and technology, and develop their knowledge and capabilities in order to contribute to their homeland.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-cung-phu-nhan-gap-go-cong-dong-nguoi-viet-nam-tai-nhat-ban-9140093.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly give books to children at the meeting on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

In his report at the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said the Vietnamese community in Japan numbers more than 700,000, living across all 47 prefectures. He highlighted the embassy's efforts to strengthen community solidarity, support overseas Vietnamese and mobilise their resources for national development, while noting that economic diplomacy should contribute substantively to Vietnam's double-digit growth target.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam’s spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, presented a Vietnamese-language bookcase to the Vietnamese community in Japan./.

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#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnamese community in Japan #Vietnam-Japan #national development
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