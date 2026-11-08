2026 Vietnam Law Day marks 80 years of constitutional tradition: Deputy PM

Hanoi (VNA) - The Central Coordinating Council for Legal Dissemination and Education held a ceremony marking the 2026 Vietnam Law Day in Hanoi on November 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, who is also Chairman of the council, said this year’s event holds special political and legal significance as it marks 80 years of constitutional tradition, a reaffirmation of the people’s right to mastery and a pledge to build and perfect Vietnam’s socialist rule-of-law State. It is also an occasion to take stock of law-making and enforcement, with a mandate to shift awareness and action, push law into daily life, serve the people and underpin national development in the new era.

Chau lauded ministries, agencies and localities; officials of legal affairs; the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political and socio-professional organisations; the business community, experts, scientists and the public nationwide for their efforts.

To turn General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s instructions at the 80th anniversary of the first Constitution into action, he told all sectors and localities to keep overhauling law-making mindset, raise institutional quality and put citizens and businesses at the centre.

Good law-making must be paired with strict, effective enforcement so rules actually land in real life, he said, adding that enforcement results should be the yardstick for law quality.

All sectors and departments, especially the heads, must directly lead, direct and take responsibility for law-making quality, enforcement effectiveness and legal dissemination and education, he said.

Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung vowed to keep improving law-making, tightly controlling the constitutionality, consistency and synchrony of draft laws from the policy formation stage; resolutely prevent group and sectional interests, corruption, wastefulness and negativity; and ensure law both opens space for responsible innovation and controls risks for the public interest.

The ministry will also renew law-enforcement monitoring in a substantive way; and run an effective advisory mechanism to handle obstacles promptly and thoroughly, narrowing the gap between policy and life.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

It will also roll out the 2026 Law on Legal Dissemination and Education in a seamless and effective way, starting from the legitimate needs of citizens and businesses. At the same time, it will maximise digital technology and data so everyone can look up law conveniently anytime and anywhere, focusing on vulnerable people and disadvantaged areas so constitutional rights are realised in practice; and uphold discipline, order and exemplary conduct across the sector, he added./.