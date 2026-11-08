Society

No Vietnamese casualties reported in Poland shooting: Embassy

The embassy told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Central and Eastern Europe that it advised the Vietnamese community in Poland to avoid the area where the shooting occurred and strictly comply with safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Security forces and police are deployed outside the private residence of a shooting suspect in the city of Krakow, Poland, on November 7. (Photo: PAP)
Security forces and police are deployed outside the private residence of a shooting suspect in the city of Krakow, Poland, on November 7. (Photo: PAP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Poland has confirmed that no Vietnamese citizens have been so far reported killed or injured in a shooting in Krakow city, while urging the Vietnamese community, particularly those living in the southern city, to remain vigilant and follow local safety instructions.

The embassy told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Central and Eastern Europe that it advised the Vietnamese community in Poland to avoid the area where the shooting occurred and strictly comply with safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on November 7 that the country will observe two days of national mourning following the shooting, which left six people dead and 16 others injured.

Speaking at a press conference in Krakow, Tusk described the incident as an act of terrorism. He also said that three bodies, including those of two women and a man, had subsequently been discovered at the suspect's home. They were believed to be members of his family.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. on November 7, when a man drove a car into a central city square before opening fire on a crowd.

Among those injured were two police officers and five foreign nationals. The six fatalities included three Polish citizens, one British national and two people whose identities had yet to be established.

Regional police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said the suspect was carrying a military-style firearm, believed to be an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. A large quantity of other firearms and ammunition was also found inside his vehicle.

Following the incident, police, firefighters and medical personnel were deployed in large numbers to the scene. An air ambulance helicopter landed in the square to evacuate the injured, while city authorities urged residents to seek safe shelter.

The latest attack came as the Central European country had recently introduced tighter security measures following a series of knife attacks at schools in October./.

VNA
#Poland #Poland shooting #overseas Vietnamese
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership opens new chapter in bilateral cooperation: official

The success of the Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership will be measured by implemented commitments, completed projects and tangible benefits for people and businesses. With their longstanding friendship and strong political commitment, Vietnam and Poland have a solid foundation for advancing bilateral relations in line with their potential and the new level of partnership.

See more

Passengers board an electric bus on Cau Giay street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to put 31 more electric buses into operation

As of the end of October 2026, the Hanoi Transport Corporation had put 375 electric buses into operation across 24 routes. Of these, 281 were deployed on 17 routes in the first six months of the year, while another 94 were introduced on seven routes in October.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (fourth from right) attends the launch ceremony of the Global Media Initiative for the Joint Development of AI Application Standards. Photo: VNA

VNA proposes four consensus points, five joint actions for responsible AI use in journalism

As Vietnam’s national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is committed to providing the public with accurate, timely and reliable information. To fulfil this mission in today’s rapidly evolving digital media landscape, it has pursued digital transformation across three key areas: technological infrastructure, news production, and human resource development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

National target programmes disburse only 11.1% of 2026 plan

The Ministry of Finance wants to tighten monitoring of all programmes and push allocation and disbursement, clear bottlenecks promptly or escalate issues beyond the other ministries' authority. Agencies and localities with weak disbursement must face inspection, pressure and correction.

Professor Masaaki Shimizu of Osaka University (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language helps bridge cultures between Vietnam, Japan

Professor Masaaki Shimizu of Osaka University highlighted how opportunities to use their mother tongue and experience Vietnamese culture in everyday life enable the young people to gain a deeper understanding of their roots and serve as a bridge between the two countries, helping to strengthen bilateral cultural ties.

The 2026 online training course on Vietnamese language teaching methods for overseas Vietnamese teachers. (Photo: VNA)

Online course trains overseas Vietnamese teachers

The 2026 course has attracted 770 participants from 40 countries and territories, reflecting both the demand for professional development and the dedication of overseas Vietnamese teachers to preserving and passing on the Vietnamese language within their communities.

An overview of the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026–2031 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha approves list of 235 members of Executive Council for 2026–2031 term

Upholding Buddhism’s spirit of compassion and relief for those in need, Buddhist monks, nuns and followers nationwide have actively engaged in disaster relief, assistance for disadvantaged people, care for the elderly, orphans and persons with disabilities, and the construction of charity houses, bridges, roads and schools. Social welfare programmes carried out during the 2022–2026 tenure had a total value of more than 7.5 trillion VND (293.1 million USD).

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the nationwide hybrid conference on digital transformation in education and training in Hanoi on November 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM requests faster digital transformation in education

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau pointed out several challenges, including slow verification and use of digitised data, inadequate information security, insufficient infrastructure for nationwide deployment of digital management platforms, limited use of data to replace paper-based procedures, and shortages of funding, infrastructure and personnel.

Nguyen Van Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee (left), presents a gift to leaders of Somerset House and design company GreenSpace. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi explores new opportunities for practical cooperation with UK

The delegation's agenda focused on sectors directly linked to the capital's development, building on existing foundations, including the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), the UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), 607 investment projects worth approximately 4.66 billion USD by the UK in Vietnam, and more than 12,000 Vietnamese students studying in the European nation.

Chu Thi Thanh (front, centre) and other defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

“Petrol tycoon” Chu Thi Thanh jailed for 18 years

The Hanoi People’s Court handed down the ruling on November 5 after four days of trial and deliberation, sentencing Thanh and 22 co-defendants in a case involving embezzlement, illegal issuance and trading of invoices and documents for state budget payments; and tax evasion at Thien Minh Duc Group JSC and relevant units.

Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan is dismissed from office. (Photo published by VNA)

Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan dismissed from office

Under the decision, Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health and Chairman of the Vietnam National Medical Council, is dismissed from office due to violations and shortcomings in the performance of his duties, for which the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat had previously imposed disciplinary action against him.

Phu Quoc special zone steps up green transition ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc special zone steps up green transition ahead of APEC 2027

Phu Quoc special zone in the southern province of An Giang is being positioned as a nationally and internationally recognised centre for eco-tourism and a driving force for the marine economy. It now faces an urgent need to shift towards a green and sustainable growth model.

Delegations of the Vietnam News Agency and Agence France-Presse (AFP) pose for a photo at their meeting in Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency, AFP seek to strengthen cooperation

Welcoming the AFP delegation, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung described the meeting as an important opportunity for the two agencies to review their cooperation, share development priorities and identify practical areas for closer coordination in the coming time.

The launch of software, systems, and digital transformation models for the justice sector in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen marks 2026 Vietnam Law Day

Hung Yen officials launched a set of justice-sector digital systems, including a grassroots mediation database with AI lookup and consultation, a provincial bailiff record database, the provincial justice digital data centre and the digital communications centre of the provincial Department of Justice.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang meets with representatives of Vietnamese associations in the UK. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in UK preserves cultural identity

In February 2027, Tet culture and the Vietnamese language are expected to feature for the first time as the main focus on the central stage of the annual Lunar New Year event at the National Maritime Museum in the UK, part of the Maritime Greenwich World Heritage Site. The 2027 London Ao Dai Week is also expected to go ahead.