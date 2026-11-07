Society

Hanoi to put 31 more electric buses into operation

As of the end of October 2026, the Hanoi Transport Corporation had put 375 electric buses into operation across 24 routes. Of these, 281 were deployed on 17 routes in the first six months of the year, while another 94 were introduced on seven routes in October.

Passengers board an electric bus on Cau Giay street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Passengers board an electric bus on Cau Giay street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) announced on November 7 that it will replace all diesel-powered vehicles with 31 electric buses on three routes.

They are No. 03B (Nuoc Ngam Bus Station – Giang Bien, Long Bien), No. 28 (Nuoc Ngam Bus Station – Dong Ngac – Hanoi University of Mining and Geology), and No. 100 (Long Bien – Dang Xa, Gia Lam).

Alongside the vehicle conversion, Transerco will adjust the operating schedule of route No. 100 to suit the operational characteristics of electric buses while better meeting passengers' travel needs.

The new buses have a capacity of 60 passengers each, featuring a distinctive green colour and a uniform design in line with the Hanoibus brand identity. Their exteriors feature images of a dove, symbolising peace, and Khue Van Cac (the Pavilion of Constellation), located at the Temple of Literature, a symbol of Hanoi. The modern and consistent appearance is expected to help promote an image of a civilised, environmentally friendly public transport system in the capital, in line with its green transport development orientation.

In addition to their distinctive design, the buses are equipped with low floors, facilities for people with disabilities and various modern amenities, making public transport more accessible and convenient for passengers while gradually improving service quality on the routes.

According to Transerco, the deployment of 31 electric buses to replace all diesel-powered vehicles on routes No. 03B, 28 and 100 marks another step in the corporation's roadmap for modernising its fleet, reducing emissions and promoting environmentally friendly transport.

Earlier, starting November 1, all diesel-powered buses on route No. 40 (Thong Nhat Park – Van Lam, Hung Yen province) were replaced with electric vehicles. A total of 15 VinFast EB8 electric buses, manufactured in 2026 and each with a capacity of 60 passengers, were put into operation to replace the entire diesel-powered fleet on the route.

Transerco also reported that as of the end of October 2026, it had put 375 electric buses into operation across 24 routes. Of these, 281 were deployed on 17 routes in the first six months of the year, while another 94 were introduced on seven routes in October.

The corporation aims to raise the proportion of environmentally friendly vehicles in its fleet to more than 51% by the end of 2026, exceeding the target set by the municipal authorities. The move is expected to contribute to developing the capital's public passenger transport system in a modern, civilised and sustainable manner./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #Transerco #electric buses #diesel-powered vehicles Ha Noi
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