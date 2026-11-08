Business

Dak Lak turns Saturday coffee into business fix shop

Across six prior sessions launched by the provincial People’s Committee, the model has become a familiar, trusted “fix it on the spot” channel for local businesses.

The fourth “Entrepreneur Coffee” 2026 session (Photo: daklak.gov.vn)
The fourth “Entrepreneur Coffee” 2026 session (Photo: daklak.gov.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – Dak Lak’s twice-monthly Saturday “Entrepreneur Coffee” has become a blunt, open channel between provincial leaders and companies.

There, export growing-area codes, crop structure proposals, tourism policy and digital governance thinking get heard and directed for direct fixes by the top local officials.

No-distance dialogue: from land headaches to export math

Across six prior sessions launched by the provincial People’s Committee, the model has become a familiar, trusted “fix it on the spot” channel for local businesses.

Early sessions took on broad barriers: administrative reform, access to credit, site clearance and land access for production projects.

Recent sessions have moved from “one-case fixes” to “development strategy”: Central Highlands farm logistics, e-commerce supply-chain links and digital economy.

In the first nine months of 2026, Dak Lak’s agro-forestry- fisheries sector grew 5.98% versus a national average of about 4.7%, lifting local growth to 8.22%. Durian, after a hot festival season, booked nearly 900 million USD in actual export value and is heading above 1 billion USD as the final harvest comes in. Coffee exports for the nine months were estimated at 893.1 million USD, up 5.44% annually.

Dak Lak authorities said specialised teams and local police are speeding up the “clean” land database campaign, now at 36.1%, to finish before December 15, 2026. Once coordinates and boundaries are standardised on a digital map, growing area identification and codes for export should move faster and more transparently.

Private sector, digital-era governance in focus

Do Huu Huy, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, pledged to back firms, keep conditions favourable and listen to every initiative and proposal to turn them into concrete action.

He pointedly pressed the business community on new governance mindset in the digital era, especially putting AI into production and trade.

Local business and industry associations were urged to sign cooperation deals and push AI and digital transformation across member companies.

According to him, Dak Lak is nurturing a plan for an annual “International Agricultural Economic Forum” to pull economists, scientists and leading global corporations to the Central Highlands. The pitch is a launchpad for local billion-USD farm products to go deeper into global value chains./.

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